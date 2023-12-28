Seguridad
28 dic 2023 , 15:31

Un delincuente fue abatido en Santo Domingo tras robar una furgoneta escolar

Redacción

Este suceso representó el segundo presunto delincuente abatido en menos de 24 horas en la provincia de Santo Domingo.

    Imagen de maleza en un sector de Pedernales, Manabí, la madrugada de este jueves 28 de diciembre.( Redes sociales )
Un presunto delincuente fue abatido la madrugada de este jueves 28 de diciembre, en la ciudad de Santo Domingo por la Policía Nacional, tras robar una furgoneta escolar.

El hoy occiso y otro sujeto habían robado el vehículo en la vía a Pedernales a la 1:00 en el kilómetro 14 del trayecto El Carmen – Pedernales, en la provincia de Manabí.

A través del rastreo satelital del carro, fueron encontrados por la Policía, quienes emprendieron una persecución ininterrumpida.

Finalmente los antisociales abandonaron la furgoneta en la cooperativa Montoneros de Alfaro, e intentaron ocultarse entre la maleza.

En ese momento, los malhechores dispararon contra los agentes policiales, y se generó un cruce de balas, que provocó un fallecido. El otro quedó detenido.

Aproximadamente a las 06:00 del miércoles 27 otro presunto delincuente falleció en enfrentamiento con la Policía en Santo Domingo tras robar un camión de frutas, así sumándose dos abatidos en 24 horas por las fuerzas del orden.

