El Gobierno pide el desalojo del edificio de la Corte Constitucional y luego se retracta

En el primer oficio, el Ministerio de Energía justifica que el Convenio de Cooperación Institucional suscrito el 26 de abril del 2019, y renovado el 19 de abril de 2024, puede ser terminado por una de las partes cuando se haya configurado una causal de fuerza mayor o caso fortuito, de conformidad con lo dispuesto en el Código Civil.

El motivo, en este caso, sería la disposición directa del presidente Daniel Noboa. El oficio señala que "con el fin de acatar lo dispuesto por el señor Presidente de la República del Ecuador, mediante Decretos Ejecutivos No. 60 de 24 de julio de 2025 y No. 94 de 14 de agosto de 2025, se emitió el Informe Justificativo para la Liquidación del Convenio de Cooperación Interinstitucional, entre el Ministerio de Energía y Recursos Naturales No Renovables hoy Ministerio de Energía y Minas y la Corte Constitucional del Ecuador".

Aunque la decisión quedó insubsistente, la notificación de desalojo llegó en medio de señalamientos del Gobierno, luego de que los jueces de la Corte Constitucional suspendieran de manera temporal 17 artículos de tres leyes enviadas por Noboa, ante presuntos vicios de inconstitucionalidad.

El Gobierno asegura que la suspensión a artículos relacionados con seguridad frena sus acciones para combatir a la delincuencia organizada. Noboa y sus ministros han sido enfáticos en señalar a los jueces de la Corte Constitucional de oponerse a las acciones contra el crimen. Por ello, el presidente lideró, el 12 de agosto, una marcha que llegó hasta los exteriores del edificio en disputa.

Ese mismo día, aparecieron en Quito vallas con los rostros de los jueces, culpándolos de las muertes e inseguridad en Ecuador. La Corte Constitucional rechazó la estigmatización y pidió a la ciudadanía el respeto a la independencia judicial.

El presidente Noboa también busca que los jueces de la CC puedan ser enjuiciados políticamente e incluso censurados solo con 77 votos, algo con lo que cuenta en la Asamblea de mayoría oficialista.