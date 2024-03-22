Guayaquil
22 mar 2024 , 21:58

La Policía detiene al agresor que se subió con un bate al parabrisas del carro de una mujer en Guayaquil

Redacción

Por medio del sistema de videovigilancia del ECU 911 y Segura EP, la Policía Nacional pudo ubicar a un hombre que rompió con un bate los vidrios y los retrovisores del carro de una mujer, en el sur de Guayaquil.

    Imagen del agresor que fue capturado por la Policía Nacional, en el sur de Guayaquil.( Captura de pantalla )
Un hombre que golpeó el parabrisas y rompió los retrovisores y vidrios del carro de una mujer, el pasado 20 de marzo en Guayaquil, fue interceptado hoy por la Policía Nacional.

La víctima denunció este hecho públicamente a través de X (antes Twitter). Ella relató que estaba junto a su hermana, y mientras circulaba en una vía del sur de la urbe, fueron rebasadas por otro auto, lo cual provocó que parte de la carrocería se rayara.

Un sujeto se bajó del auto, junto a otros tres hombres, y les insistieron con gritos que salgan. Ellas velaron por su seguridad y arrancaron su carro para salir del lugar.

Sin embargo, el hombre las persiguió, y logra alcanzarlas y acorrarlas con su carro, cerrándoles el paso. Ellas solicitaron auxilio a la Policía Nacional sobre este hecho, pero nunca llegó un agente.

Pasados los 15 minutos, temiendo a que la situación escale, le advierten al sujeto que se retire o les iba a chocar, pero no hizo caso.

La chica relató que su hermana, quien estaba de conductora, topó la parte trasera del auto del hombre, para salir. Pero en ese momento, el sujeto agarró un bate que tenía, y se subió al capó del carro de ellas. Rompió los dos retrovisores y pegó en varias ocasiones a su parabrisas. Cuando se bajó, rompió los vidrios traseros del carro.

Aquiles Álvarez, alcalde de Guayaquil, instó la mañana de este viernes 22 de marzo a la empresa municipal de seguridad, Segura EP, que intervinieran con el uso de cámaras para localizar al agresor.

Horas después, fue comunicado que la Policía Nacional localizó al ciudadano que atacó el vehículo de las mujeres, gracias al sistema de cámaras de videovigilancia. El Municipio indicó que brindan apoyo legal a una de las afectadas para que presentara la denuncia correspondiente.

"Queremos que todos los ciudadanos denuncien incidentes como este, ya que sin su cooperación, los organismos judiciales no pueden actuar", afirmó Álvarez.

Desde Segura EP Segura EP exhorta a los funcionarios judiciales a revisar toda la evidencia entregada y proceder en derecho

