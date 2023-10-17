Ciudadanos detuvieron a un agresor que apuñaló a su pareja, en el suburbio de Guayaquil

Kendal M. fue llevada de emergencia al hospital Teodoro Maldonado Carbo del IESS en Guayaquil, por personal del Cuerpo de Bomberos, tras <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/quito-una-persona-murio-presuntamente-apunalada-en-la-ecovia-FY5405623 target=_blank>recibir puñaladas</a> por parte de su conviviente</b> la noche del <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/fiscal-babahoyo-asesinado-jujan-guayas-MH6108284 target=_blank></a></b> <i></i><b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/alias-joselo-asesinato-banos-tungurahua-NL6148681 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b>