17 oct 2023 , 06:19

Ciudadanos detuvieron a un agresor que apuñaló a su pareja, en el suburbio de Guayaquil

Redacción

Una mujer trans fue apuñalada por su conviviente, quien trató de huir tras el hecho violento, pero posteriormente fue capturado y agredido por los moradores.

Registro

Kendal M. fue llevada de emergencia al hospital Teodoro Maldonado Carbo del IESS en Guayaquil, por personal del Cuerpo de Bomberos, tras recibir puñaladas por parte de su conviviente la noche del domingo.

Según los habitantes de la 14 y Sedalana, en el suburbio, Kendal salió a pedir ayuda por la ventana de su casa, así percatándose del violento hecho.

La mañana del lunes, Televistazo constató cómo quedó la puerta de la vivienda, que fue destruida por los moradores para rescatar a la joven de 27 años.

Miguel Naranjo, jefe policial del distrito Portete, señaló que la víctima se encontraba con varios cortes y golpes, y por eso fue trasladada a un centro de salud.

Mientras esto ocurría, el agresor escapó por los techos de la casas aledañas. Sin embargo, cuadras más adelante, cerca del Puente de la A, fue retenido por los ciudadanos.

El aprehendido, llamado Lenin C., tiene 41 años y se encuentra en el hospital Abel Gilbert Pontón, con resguardo policial, tras haber sido atacado por vecinos del sector.

