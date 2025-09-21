6 000 evacuados tras encontrar una bomba de la Segunda Guerra Mundial en Hong Kong

Miles de personas fueron evacuadas durante la noche en <b>Hong Kong, <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/ciencia/estudio-nasa-muestra-tierra-mas-verde-que-hace-20-anos-FD10133644 target=_blank>China</a></b> después de que trabajadores de la construcción encontraran una bomba de la <b>Segunda Guerra Mundial en el distrito de Quarry Bay</b>,<b></b> <i><b></b></i><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/debora-estrella-ultimo-vuelo-fatal-accidente-GE10149197 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <i><b></b></i><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/reino-unido-canada-australia-reconocen-estado-palestina-JE10149347 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b>