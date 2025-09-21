Mundo
6 000 evacuados tras encontrar una bomba de la Segunda Guerra Mundial en Hong Kong

Tras el descubrimiento de la bomba, las autoridades organizaron la evacuación de casi 2 000 hogares y casi 6 000 personas.

   
    Autoridades se preparan para desactivar la bomba. ( Foto: Internet. )
Miles de personas fueron evacuadas durante la noche en Hong Kong, China después de que trabajadores de la construcción encontraran una bomba de la Segunda Guerra Mundial en el distrito de Quarry Bay, un área residencial y comercial muy concurrida en la isla. La policía indicó que el artefacto, de fabricación estadounidense, medía 1,5 metros de largo y pesaba aproximadamente 450 kilos.

“Hemos confirmado que este objeto es una bomba que data de la Segunda Guerra Mundial”, declaró Andy Chan Tin-Chu, oficial de la policía, antes de iniciar la operación. Debido a los “riesgos excepcionalmente altos asociados con su eliminación”, se evacuaron alrededor de 1 900 hogares, lo que representa unas 6 000 personas.

La operación comenzó el viernes por la noche y concluyó alrededor de las 11:30 de la mañana del sábado 20 de septiembre, hora local, Según las autoridades, la bomba fue desactivada sin que se registraran heridos, y los residentes pudieron regresar a sus hogares poco después de finalizar los trabajos de seguridad.

En Hong Kong no es raro que se encuentren bombas de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, legado de la ocupación japonesa durante la guerra. Durante ese período, la ciudad fue utilizada como base militar por Japón y fue atacada en repetidas ocasiones por fuerzas estadounidenses y aliadas para interrumpir las líneas de suministro e infraestructura del enemigo

