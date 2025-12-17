Fútbol Nacional
Santiago Morales confirmó a Joaquín Papa como nuevo entrenador de Independiente del Valle para el 2026

El gerente de Independiente del Valle, Santiago Morales, expresó que ya tiene todo acordado con Joaquín Papa para su contratación como su nuevo entrenador.

   
    Independiente del Valle definió a Joaquín Papa como su nuevo entrenador para el próximo año.( Redes )
Independiente del Valle se consagró campeón de la LigaPro 2025 y llegó a las semifinales de la Copa Sudamericana, pero la directiva de los rayados tomó la decisión de cambiar de entrenador para el próximo año.

A pesar de los logros de Javier Rabanal como director técnico de Independiente del Valle, el conjunto quiteño rescindió el contrato con el español y ya llegó a un acuerdo para la llegada de su reemplazo.

El gerente de Independiente del Valle, Santiago Morales, confirmó que Joaquín Papa será el nuevo entrenador de los rayados para la temporada 2026 y ya llegará a Ecuador.

“Solo falta firmar el contrato. Llegará con su cuerpo técnico completo para iniciar la pretemporada el 12 de enero", expresó el directivo en MachDeportes.

Independiente del Valle ya confirmó el reemplazo de Javier Rabanal.
Independiente del Valle ya confirmó el reemplazo de Javier Rabanal. ( Redes sociales )

Papa llega al fútbol ecuatoriano para buscar un nuevo título, después de pasar por Liverpool de Uruguay y se consagró campeón del Torneo Apertura 2025.

El entrenador de 39 años dirigió en las categorías inferiores en Albion, Racing de Montevideo, Montevideo Wanderers, Nacional de Montevideo. Mientras que su primera experiencia en las mayores fue con Rentistas y luego Liverpool.

La pretemporada de Independiente del Valle empezará el 12 de enero, más de un mes antes del inicio de la LigaPro 2026 en el 20 de febrero.

