12 nov 2025 , 09:26

Patricio Urrutia renunció como entrenador del Delfín, tras la humillante goleada ante Aucas

Patricio Urrutia presentó la renuncia a su cargo como entrenador, tras caer 8-0 ante el Aucas y ya buscan un nuevo director técnico.

   
    Patricio Urrutia renunció como entrenador del Delfín SC.( API )
La humillante goleada que encajó Delfín SC ante el Aucas terminó con la renuncia de Patricio Urrutia como entrenador, a falta de cinco fechas de acabar el segundo hexagonal de la LigaPro.

Los cetáceos cayeron goleados 8-0 frente al conjunto oriental, en el estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda, y el director técnico asumió la culpa del abultado marcador.

Ahora, según información del periodista Ligner Mendoza, Urrutia y su asistente técnico renunciaron a sus cargos en el Delfín y ya no siguen en el club.

En la mañana de este miércoles 12 de noviembre, el exfutbolista argentino reunió a los futbolistas antes del entrenamiento y les informó de su decisión.

Patricio Urrutia vio como su equipo fue goleado 8-0 por el Aucas. ( API )

Los próximos entrenamientos del plantel se realizarán bajo las órdenes del preparador físico, Joni Acosta, hasta la oficialización del nuevo director técnico.

Por el momento, el favorito para asumir como nuevo entrenador Ezequiel Medrán para las últimas cinco fechas del torneo.

Delfín está a 15 puntos del cupo para clasificar a la Copa Sudamericana, por lo que ya no tienen posibilidad de alcanzar su pase a torneos internacionales.

La siguiente fecha, los cetáceos visitarán al Macará el próximo domingo 23 de noviembre, a las 13:00.

