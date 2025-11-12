Patricio Urrutia renunció como entrenador del Delfín, tras la humillante goleada ante Aucas

La humillante goleada que encajó <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/delfin-sc target=_blank>Delfín SC</a> ante el Aucas terminó con la<b> renuncia de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/patricio-urrutia target=_blank>Patricio Urrutia</a> como entrenador,</b> a falta de cinco fechas de acabar el segundo hexagonal de la LigaPro. <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-nacional/envivo-aucas-delfin-fecha5-segundo-hexagonal-ligapro-IF10401876 target=_blank>Los cetáceos</a></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/posible-alineacion-de-ecuador-ante-canada-por-la-proxima-fecha-fifa-LE10410795 target=_blank></a> <b></b>