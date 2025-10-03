Fútbol Nacional
Agenda deportiva del fin de semana, del sábado 4 y domingo 5 del octubre

   
    Barcelona SC vs. Independiente del Valle destacan en la primera fecha del hexagonal principal de la LigaPro.( Ecuavisa )
La agenda deportiva del sábado 4 y domingo 5 de octubre empieza la parte final de la LigaPro con el inicio del primer y segundo hexagonal, junto a la actuación de ecuatorianos en el exterior.

Entre los partidos más destacados, el Chelsea de Moisés Caicedo enfrentará al Liverpool para competir por un puesto en la parte alta de la tabla de posiciones.

Por su lado, Pervis Estupiñán se pierde el encuentro del AC Milan ante la Juventus por su expulsión frente al Napoli.

Agenda deportiva del fin de semana

Sábado 4 de octubre

  • Arsenal vs. West Ham | 09:00 | Premier League
  • Inter de Milán vs. Cremonese | 11:00 | Serie A de Italia
  • Chelsea vs. Liverpool |11:30 | Premier League
  • Delfín vs. El Nacional | 14:00 | LigaPro
  • Emelec vs. Deportivo Cuenca | 16:30 | LigaPro
  • Universidad Católica vs. Liga de Quito | 19:00 | LigaPro

    • Domingo 5 de octubre

  • Estrasburgo vs. Angers | 10:15 | Ligue 1
  • Macará vs. Aucas | 12:00 | LigaPro
  • Juventus vs. AC Milan | 13:45 | Serie A de Italia
  • Lille vs. PSG | 13:45 | Ligue 1
  • Libertad vs. Orense | 14:30 | LigaPro
  • Barcelona SC vs. IDV | 17:30 | LigaPro
