Kevin Rodríguez, nominado a mejor jugador de octubre en la Liga de Bélgica

<b>Kevin competirá por el premio con: Jeppe Erenbjerg y Marcos Peano.</b> Las votaciones estarán disponibles desde este jueves 6 hasta el viernes 7 de noviembre a las 23:59. <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.dhnet.be/sports/football/division-1a/2025/11/04/marcos-peano-jeppe-erenbjerg-ou-kevin-rodriguez-qui-sera-elu-joueur-du-mois-doctobre-en-jupiler-pro-league-HR3BQ5LDLJF3FLYY4QJ6YFNKAY/ target=_blank>Ingresa a este link para apoyar a</a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-nacional/dura-baja-liga-de-quito-enfrentar-deportivo-cuenca-copa-ecuador-CK10382101 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/kevin-rodriguez-esta-en-racha-y-firma-nuevo-gol-en-belgica-ME10368545 target=_blank></a></b>