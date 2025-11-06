Fútbol Internacional
06 nov 2025 , 09:39

Kevin Rodríguez, nominado a mejor jugador de octubre en la Liga de Bélgica

Kevin Rodríguez vive el mejor momento de su carrera con un explosivo arranque de temporada, por lo que fue nominado al premio al mejor jugador del mes de octubre.

   
  • Kevin Rodríguez, nominado a mejor jugador de octubre en la Liga de Bélgica
    Kevin Rodríguez fue nominado al mejor jugador del mes de octubre en la Liga de Bélgica.( Redes sociales )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Ramiro Ulloa
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La Jupiler Pro League reconoce el gran nivel de los futbolistas durante octubre, por lo que Kevin Rodríguez fue nominado para el premio al mejor jugador del mes.

El delantero ecuatoriano tuvo un explosivo arranque de la temporada 2025/2026 con el Royale Union Saint Gilloise y se ha convertido en la figura de su equipo.

En octubre, Rodríguez registra dos goles en tres partidos disputados, tras empezar el mes lesionado y no estar en plenas condiciones físicas.

Lea más: Padre de Miguel Nazareno reveló que el futbolista fue acribillado

Durante la temporada, la Rola lleva siete anotaciones en 12 juegos, por lo que es el máximo goleador de la competición, empatado con Jeppe Erenbjerg.

Kevin competirá por el premio con: Jeppe Erenbjerg y Marcos Peano. Las votaciones estarán disponibles desde este jueves 6 hasta el viernes 7 de noviembre a las 23:59. Ingresa a este link para apoyar a Rodríguez.

Lea más: La dura baja de Liga de Quito para enfrentar al Deportivo Cuenca por la Copa Ecuador

Hasta la publicación de este artículo, Peano lidera las votaciones con 71 %; mientras que Kevin es segundo con el 25 % de las elecciones.

En el inicio de noviembre, la Rola ya empezó fuerte, pues el ecuatoriano anotó uno de los cuatro goles de la victoria ante el Zulte Waregem.

Actualmente, el Union Saint Gilloise es líder de la Liga de Bélgica con 32 puntos, a tres unidades del segundo, Club Brujas.

Temas
Fútbol
ecuatorianos en el exterior
Fútbol internacional
Fútbol Europa
futbolistas
Kevin Rodríguez
Bélgica
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas