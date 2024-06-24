Jordy Caicedo, cerca de llegar al fútbol español

En el <b>Sporting ya tiene varios análisis de Caicedo</b>, pues estuvo cerca de fichar por ellos, pero previamente no han podido llegar a un acuerdo. <b>Lea más: </b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/presidente-imbabura-ataco-kevin-rodriguez-no-jugar-copa-america-YM7538540 target=_blank>El presidente de Imbabura atacó a Kevin Rodríguez</a> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/jordy-caicedo-anotar-seleccion-ecuador-dos-anos-un-dia-IK7480758 target=_blank></a></b>