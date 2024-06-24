Fútbol Internacional
24 jun 2024 , 10:51

Jordy Caicedo, cerca de llegar al fútbol español

Jordy Caicedo cambiará de equipo después de la Copa América 2024 y llegaría a la segunda división del fútbol español.

    Jordy Caicedo estaría cerca de llegar al fútbol español.( Redes sociales )
Fuente:
Jordy Caicedo está concentrado en la Copa América 2024 con la selección de Ecuador, pero su representante y el grupo dueño de su pase se están moviendo para ponerlo en un nuevo equipo en esta temporada.

Pues según reporta el portal español El Comercio, el Grupo Orlegi está analizando traspasar a dos jugadores de dos de sus equipos, hacer un trueque entre el Atlas y el Sporting Gijón.

En ese cambio aparece el atacante ecuatoriano, pues Jordy Caicedo saldría del Atlas para jugar en España, mientras que otro delantero llegaría al fútbol mexicano.

Lea más: Copa América 2024: La selección de Ecuador llegó a Las Vegas para el segundo partido

Jordy ya dio el visto bueno para realizar la operación, pero falta la confirmación del otro atacante y del nuevo entrenador del Gijón para hacer oficial la transferencia.

Jordy Caicedo puede llegar al Sporting Gijón.
Jordy Caicedo puede llegar al Sporting Gijón. ( Redes sociales )

En el Sporting ya tiene varios análisis de Caicedo, pues estuvo cerca de fichar por ellos, pero previamente no han podido llegar a un acuerdo.

Lea más: El presidente de Imbabura atacó a Kevin Rodríguez: “Lo vi como que no quiere jugar”

El paso por Atlas del atacante ecuatoriano no ha sido el mejor, ya que en 28 partidos acumuló siete anotaciones, pero un cambio de aires puede aumentar su rendimiento.

Por el momento, Jordy sigue con la selección de Ecuador en la Copa América y se preparan para enfrentar a Jamaica este miércoles 26 de junio, a las 17:00, por la segunda fecha del grupo B.

Temas
Fútbol
ecuatorianos en el exterior
Fútbol internacional
Fútbol Europa
Jordy Caicedo
Ecuador
España
México
Noticias
