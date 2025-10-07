Fútbol Internacional
07 oct 2025 , 10:50

Jordi Alba se retirará del fútbol profesional al final de la temporada con el Inter Miami

Jordi Alba anunció que podrá fin a su carrera de futbolista profesional al acabar la temporada de la MLS con el Inter Miami, al igual que Sergio Busquets.

   
    Jordi Alba anunció su retiro del fútbol profesional.( Redes sociales )
El español Jordi Alba pondrá fin a su carrera como futbolista profesional al concluir la actual temporada de la MLS con el Inter Miami a finales de año, según anunció este martes.

"Hola a todos. Ha llegado el momento de cerrar una etapa trascendental en mi vida. He tomado la decisión de poner fin a mi carrera como futbolista profesional al terminar esta temporada", comunicó el jugador internacional español, de 36 años, en un vídeo difundido en sus redes sociales.

El lateral izquierdo aseguró que lo hace con "absoluta convicción, con plenitud y con felicidad". "Porque siento que he recorrido este camino con toda la pasión posible. Y que ahora es el momento justo para abrir una nueva etapa y cerrar la anterior con la mejor de las sensaciones", añadió.

Alba, nacido en Hospitalet del Llobregat, mandó un mensaje de agradecimiento a sus compañeros y recordó los clubes en los que ha jugado a lo largo de su carrera: el Atlético Centro Hospitalense, el Nàstic de Tarragona, el Valencia, con el que debutó en primera división, y el Barcelona.

También, la selección española, de la que aseguró que está "orgulloso de haber vestido esa camiseta", y, finalmente, al Inter Miami, que le ha abierto sus puertas en Estados Unidos y con el que termina su carrera profesional.

Alba mandó también un mensaje de agradecimiento a sus padres y su hermano por los esfuerzos que hicieron cuando él era pequeño para que pudiera cumplir su sueño, así como a su mujer y sus tres niños, su mayor apoyo, a quienes les dedicó las palabras: "Esta carrera también es vuestra, os amo".

Apenas unos minutos después, su compatriota Sergio Busquets, quien anunció también su retirada del fútbol hace menos de dos semanas, le mandó un mensaje en redes sociales.

"Enhorabuena @jordialbaoficial por tu enorme carrera. Ha sido un placer y un regalo poder compartir tantos momentos tanto dentro como fuera del campo juntos", señaló.


