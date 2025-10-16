Fútbol Internacional
Inglaterra planea entrenar en las instalaciones del Inter Miami para el Mundial 2026

La selección de Inglaterra está en conversaciones con David Beckham para entrenar en las instalaciones del Inter Miami, antes del Mundial 2026, y adaptarse al calor.

   
    Harry Kane celebró la clasificación de la selección de Inglaterra al Mundial 2026.( EFE )
Inglaterra, primera selección europea ya clasificada para la fase final del Mundial de 2026, está en conversaciones con el David Beckham para preparar el torneo en el centro de entrenamiento del Inter de Miami, club que preside.

Según Sky Sports, representantes de la federación inglesa (FA, por sus siglas en inglés) se han puesto en contacto con Beckham una vez confirmada la presencia de los Tres Leones en la cita mundialista norteamericana.

La decisión definitiva sobre dónde preparar el torneo se conocerá tras el sorteo de la fase de grupos, que se celebrará el 5 de diciembre.

La intención de Inglaterra es adaptarse al calor del país americano, un tema al que se ha referido el alemán Thomas Tuchel, su seleccionador, con iniciativas como completar seis días de entrenamiento en Barcelona en junio para preparar un encuentro contra Andorra.

Thomas Tuchel desea entrenar en Miami con la selección de Inglaterra.
Thomas Tuchel desea entrenar en Miami con la selección de Inglaterra. ( Redes sociales )

El técnico ha trabajado con preparadores y analistas de la FA para ver de qué manera mitigar el impacto de las temperaturas en sus jugadores, pues el entrenador informó de su preferencia para hospedarse en Miami y hacer una mini pretemporada.

No sería la primera vez que Inglaterra elige esta sede, porque en 2014, previo al Mundial que se disputó ese año en Brasil, los hombres de Roy Hodgson se hospedaron en Miami y jugaron dos amistosos contra Ecuador y Honduras.

Los ingleses certificaron esta semana su pase al Mundial tras una goleada por 0-5 ante Letonia.

