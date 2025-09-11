Fútbol Internacional
La Conmebol cambió la sede de la final de la Copa Sudamericana y se jugará en Paraguay

La Conmebol informó que el estadio Ramón Aguilera de Santa Cruz de la Sierra no será la sede de la final de la Copa Sudamericana y se disputará en Asunción, Paraguay.

   
    La final de la Copa Sudamericana ya no se disputará en Bolivia.( Redes sociales )
Este jueves 11 de septiembre, la Conmebol informó que la decisión de cambiar la sede de la final de la Copa Sudamericana 2025. El partido ya no se disputará en Bolivia, sino que se jugará en Paraguay.

“Pese a los esfuerzos realizados, la última inspección técnica al estadio Tahuichi Ramón Aguilera, de Santa Cruz de la Sierra, arrojó datos desalentadores respecto al cumplimiento de los plazos y cronograma de obras y mejoras”, informó la Conmebol.

Por esa razón, el organismo aclaró que “ha resuelto trasladar la sede de la final de la CONMEBOL Sudamericana a Asunción, Paraguay, en la misma fecha programada”. Sin embargo, aún no reveló el estadio que acogerá el partido.

La final de la Copa Sudamericana está prevista para disputarse el sábado 22 de noviembre de 2025. El único ecuatoriano que aún compite en el torneo es Independiente del Valle.

El estadio Tahuichi Ramón Aguilera ya no será la sede de la final de la Copa Sudamericana.
El estadio Tahuichi Ramón Aguilera ya no será la sede de la final de la Copa Sudamericana. ( Redes sociales )

“Se han iniciado las conversaciones con el Gobierno del Paraguay y con la Asociación Paraguaya de Fútbol (APF) a fin de coordinar los trabajos de organización”, cerró la Conmebol en su comunicado.

La final de la Copa Sudamericana 2024 se disputó en el estadio La Nueva Olla, en Asunción, Paraguay, el sábado 23 de noviembre, con la conquista de Racing ante Corinthians.

La Conmebol dejó abierta la posibilidad de que la final de la Sudamericana 2027 se dispute en el estadio Tahuichi Ramón Aguilera en Bolivia, además de que la FBF ya expresó su interés de albergar el partido.


