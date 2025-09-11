La Conmebol cambió la sede de la final de la Copa Sudamericana y se jugará en Paraguay

Este jueves 11 de septiembre, la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/conmebol target=_blank>Conmebol</a> informó que la <b>decisión de cambiar la sede de la final de la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/copa-sudamericana target=_blank>Copa Sudamericana 2025</a></b>. El partido ya no se disputará en Bolivia, sino que se jugará en Paraguay. <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/final-copa-sudamericana-2025-sede-santa-cruz-bolivia-GA9367923 target=_blank><b></b></a> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-nacional/ascenso-nacional-partido-exapromo-costa-vs-deportivo-quito-no-reprogramar-directivo-II10097429 target=_blank></a> <b></b>