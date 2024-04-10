Seguridad
La Policía detiene a nueve personas por presunto tráfico de drogas en Riobamba

Redacción

La Fiscalía investiga un presunto tráfico de influencias para la venta de estupefacientes.

Nueve personas fueron detenidas este 10 de abril durante allanamientos realizados en Riobamba, provincia de Chimborazo. La Fiscalía General del Estado informó que se realizaron cuatro operativos simultáneos en la ciudad.

Las acciones se ejecutaron en el marco de una investigación que comenzó hace cinco meses, por el presunto delito de asociación ilícita para el tráfico de drogas. Los agentes de grupos especializados, como el GEMA de la Policía Nacional, revisaron a detalle los inmuebles para obtener elementos que aporten a la investigación y levantar indicios para el caso.

La Fiscalía informó que formularán cargos en contra de las nueve personas en las próximas horas.

Sanción para el delito de asociación ilícita

El delito de asociación ilícita está tipificado en el artículo 370 del Código Orgánico Integral Penal (COIP), cuya pena privativa de libertad es de tres a cinco años.

