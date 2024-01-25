Seguridad
25 ene 2024 , 14:35

La minería ilegal, una de las principales fuentes de financiamiento de Los Lobos

Televistazo

La Policía Nacional incautó material aurífero valorado en USD 2 millones en Machachi.

Material aurífero valorado por la Policía en USD 2 millones fue incautado en la ciudad de Machachi, en Pichincha. El hallazgo se registró el pasado 12 de enero. La mercancía, transportada en dos tráileres, salió de Imbabura con destino a la provincia de El Oro, y dos personas fueron detenidas.

Según un informe de Inteligencia militar, este oro iba a ser utilizado para la adquisición de armas, municiones y explosivos de grupos narcocriminales.

Una investigación de Insight Crime detalla que la organización Los Lobos, vinculada al cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación en México, diversificó sus economías ilegales, especializándose en otros ámbitos del crimen organizado, como la minería ilegal.

Esta última actividad en provincias como Imbabura y Azuay. El análisis señala que Los Lobos se constituyó como la segunda agrupación delictiva más numerosa de Ecuador, con más de 8 000 miembros distribuidos en las 35 cárceles del país.

El portal de investigación Código Vidrio, en alianza con revista Vistazo y el medio de comunicación Ojo Público de Perú, revelan en un informe periodístico titulado las narcomafias del oro, que Los Lobos extraen este mineral de 20 minas bajo su dominio en el cantón Ponce Henríquez, en Azuay, también cobran entre USD 300 y 900 a cada persona que quiera extraerlo.

La operación minera le dejaría ganancias estimadas en USD 3,6 millones por mes, indica la investigación.

En Ponce Henríquez, Los Lobos también causaron, según la investigación, un incremento de la violencia, con el secuestro de personas en localidades mineras, ataques armados a concesiones y extorsión a trabajadores.

En el caso Metástasis se revelaron las conexiones políticas, los métodos del lavado y el financiamiento de estas bandas en la minería. También se señala a Leandro Norero, como un patrón para Los Lobos, que utilizaba la explotación de este mineral como una vía para el lavado de dinero procedente del narcotráfico, concluye el trabajo colaborativo. Incluso, cuando fue capturado, en mayo de 2022, en la casa de Leandro Norero se encontraron 42 lingotes de oro.

