Quito
05 jul 2023 , 06:29

Quito: el Concejo Metropolitano aprobó la Ordenanza verde azul para proteger el medio ambiente

user placeholder

Redacción y Televistazo

La norma también busca gestionar el territorio, a fin de mantener el abastecimiento de servicios ambientales, reducir el riesgo de desastres de origen natural y antrópico

Fuente:
Registro

Con 23 votos a favor, el Concejo Metropolitano de Quito aprobó la Ordenanza de un sistema de infraestructura Verde-Azul. Esta votación incluyó el pronunciamiento de la ´silla vacía’, que es el mecanismo para la participación de la ciudadanía organizada.

El texto es de carácter ambiental y regula aspectos relacionados a la conservación. El objetivo de la normativa es gestionar el territorio de manera integral, a fin de mantener el abastecimiento de servicios ambientales, reducir el riesgo de desastres de origen natural y antrópico, así como fortalecer la resiliencia ambiental y social frente a los efectos del cambio climático, conservación de la biodiversidad, fenómenos hidrometeorológicos y movimientos en masa en el Distrito Metropolitano.

También mantiene y aprovecha los servicios ecosistémicos relacionados con la salud, recreación, la economía verde azul de manera dinámica y adaptativa.

La aprobación de esta ordenanza marca un antes y un después en la ciudad, genera la responsabilidad de un ente rector, presupuesto, definiciones de mucha importancia relativas a las quebradas, cuencas y fuentes hídricas.

Le puede interesar: Metro de Quito: el cronograma definitivo se anunciará el próximo 29 de mayo

Trabajo intersectorial

Pabel Muñoz López, alcalde Metropolitano, solicitó a la Secretaría de Ambiente que desarrolle la hoja de ruta para cumplir con la construcción de los diferentes planes y subrayó que “Quito cuenta con una buena y nueva ordenanza que deberá ser implementada lo antes posible”.

La concejala Diana Cruz, presidenta de la Comisión de Ambiente, señaló que el trabajo arduo, multisectorial y multinivel permitió la construcción de esta ordenanza que además contó con el apoyo de la sociedad civil.

Santiago Sandoval, secretario de Ambiente, manifestó que se marca un hito muy importante en el camino de reflorecer la ciudad. Representa articulación, coordinación institucional, participación ciudadana y un ecosistema equilibrado.

Le puede interesar: Alcalde Pabel Muñoz: "vamos a ponerle un alto a la presión constructiva en el cerro Ilaló"

Antecedentes

Esta normativa ambiental tiene como base la sentencia emitida por la Corte Constitucional número 2167-21-EP/22, el 19 de enero de 2022.

La mencionada sentencia determinó las acciones de corto y mediano plazo que deben ser desarrolladas por varias entidades del Municipio, en función de los problemas de erosión y debilitamiento de taludes ocurridos en el cauce del río Monjas.

Como resultado de la mencionada sentencia, la Corte Constitucional dispuso tres medidas de reparación encaminadas a la rehabilitación y no repetición de los sucesos: la ejecución de obras tendientes a estabilizar el cauce del río en el tramo la Esperanza y proteger la casa Hacienda Patrimonial; la definición y ejecución de una política pública, que se materialice en la elaboración de un plan complementario del río Monjas, que debe contemplar medidas a corto, mediano y largo plazo; y, la expedición de una ordenanza ‘verde-azul’.

Le puede interesar: Los concejales no formarán parte de los directorios de las empresas públicas metropolitanas

Temas
Concejo Metropolitano
Pacto Verde
protección ambiental
ordenanza
cerro azul
Pabel Muñoz
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas