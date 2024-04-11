Política
11 abr 2024 , 12:58

El exfiscal Galo Chiriboga aparece junto al bloque legislativo correísta en la Asamblea

user placeholder

Redacción

Galo Chiriboga fue investigado por recibir supuestamente USD 300 000 en efectivo de Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, exministro de Hidrocarburos en el gobierno del expresidente Correa

    Galo Chiriboga en una foto del 30 de enero de 2014.( Flickr Asamblea )
El abogado Galo Chiriboga, fiscal general del Estado entre 2011 y 2017, durante el gobierno de Rafael Correa, apareció la mañana de este jueves 11 de abril junto a la bancada de la Revolución Ciudadana en la Asamblea Nacional.

Chiriboga mantuvo breves diálogos con los legisladores del correísmo antes de una rueda de prensa en la que la coordinadora de la bancada, Viviana Veloz, confirmó la baja de dos de sus ahora excoidearios. Además, no descartó que haya más salidas.

Luego, el exfiscal tomó la palabra y subrayó que sus declaraciones no vienen como exautoridad, sino como miembro de la Asociación Americana de Juristas, cuya entidad, dijo, envió una carta al Consejo de Derechos de la ONU en la que cuestiona los acuerdos de seguridad firmados entre Ecuador y Estados Unidos que permiten la presencia de militares norteamericanos en territorio ecuatoriano.

LEA: La bancada de la Revolución Ciudadana confirma la salida de los asambleístas Milton Aguas y Xavier Jurado

Esos acuerdos fueron firmados en el gobierno de Guillermo Lasso y ratificados por el actual primer mandatario Daniel Noboa. La idea de la suscripción de convenios es que EE.UU. colabore con los militares ecuatorianos en temas como narcotráfico, terrorismo internacional, pesca ilegal, entre otros.

Galo Chiriboga estuvo a cargo del caso denominado 'González y otros', donde se investigó presuntas ejecuciones extrajudiciales por parte de policías cuando repelían un asalto en una farmacia de Guayaquil en noviembre de 2003.

LEA: Hernández, Caicedo y Correa invalidan el testimonio de Xavier Muñoz

En 2022 se le inició una investigación por presunta concusión después de que Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, exministro de Hidrocarburos en el gobierno del expresidente Correa, asegurara que le entregó USD 300 000 en efectivo en un hotel de Quito.

De su parte, Chiriboga dijo que esa acusación respondía a una retaliación por haberlo procesado en los denominados CapayaLeaks, una serie de videos publicados en la entonces red social Twitter en que hacía denuncias de corrupción contra funcionarios del Gobierno.

LEA: Expresidente Rafael Correa confirma que hubo la reunión con Xavier Muñoz en Brasil

Temas
Asamblea Nacional
Correísmo
revolución ciudadana
exfiscal
rueda de prensa
bancadas
Galo Chiriboga
Ecuador
