Expresidente Rafael Correa confirma que hubo la reunión con Xavier Muñoz en Brasil

Dijo que le dejó una pésima impresión. "Luego tuvimos unos datos sobre sus vicios personales y tanta cosa".

En las últimas horas trascendieron las declaraciones de Xavier Muñoz, exvocal del Consejo de la Judicatura (CJ) y procesado por el caso Obstrucción de la Justicia. En su testimonio anticipado en la Corte Nacional de Justicia (CNJ), manifestó que se reunió, en el hotel Tivoli Mofarrej de Sao Paulo, Brasil, en marzo de 2023, con el expresidente Rafael Correa Delgado.

En el encuentro, Correa le pidió que apoye a Wilman Terán, expresidente del CJ, a cambio de respaldarlo ante un eventual juicio político en la Asamblea Nacional. Asimismo, dijo que el exmandatario tenía un plan de regreso al Ecuador si se daba paso a un recurso de revisión planteado por Ramiro Galarza, uno de los sentenciados en el Caso Sobornos. "Si le aceptaban, el caso se caía" porque se anulaba la sentencia.

La mañana de hoy, jueves 11 de abril de 2024, en una entrevista con Radio Armónica, Correa confirmó que hubo el encuentro con Muñoz en esa ciudad. Acudió a esa ciudad por una invitación del Partido Socialista y Muñoz lo buscaba por medio de un amigo en común.

Cuando aceptó recibirlo, Muñoz se quejó que el exmandatario Guillermo Lasso lo perseguía y necesitaba apoyo político. Además, demostró tener un ego muy grande. "Me dio pésima impresión. Luego tuvimos unos datos terribldes sobre sus vicios personales y tanta cosa, jamás confiamos algo así". Aclaró que jamás pidió una reunión con él y hay una tercera persona que podría testificarlo.

Le puede interesar: A Wilman Terán y Xavier Muñoz les rechazaron el recurso de apelación a la prisión preventiva

Dijo que Terán lo sentenció, en segunda instancia, en el Caso Sobornos. Ratificó "esa sentencia miserable" que es una payasada por influjo psíquico, y fue el único caso que avanzó en la pandemia del covid-19 y en tiempo record con testigos falsos y evidencias débiles. Dijo que la Revolución Ciudadana no ha respaldado a Terán.

También se refirió a la salida de los asambleístas Milton Aguas y Xavier Jurado, a quienes no conoce. "Les estamos llamando el taxi a los que quieren irse, que les vaya bonito". Dijo que hay un hombre del maletín que anda ofreciendo de todo para romper el bloque de la Revolución Ciudadana en el Parlamento.

¿Qué va a pasar con Marcela Holguín? Correa dijo que es una mujer íntegra y está en una posición muy difícil porque es amiga personal de Daniel Noboa Azín y su hija trabaja con el exmandatario, pero ha dado muestras de una gran lealtad.

Le puede interesar: Hernández, Caicedo y Correa invalidan el testimonio de Xavier Muñoz

Noticias
