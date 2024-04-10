Seguridad
10 abr 2024 , 16:43

Hernández, Caicedo y Correa invalidan el testimonio de Xavier Muñoz

Redacción

Los tres fueron mencionados durante el testimonio anticipado del exvocal del Consejo de la Judicatura.

    Bibian Hernández y Aparicio Caicedo fueron mencionados en el testimonio anticipado de Xavier Muñoz.( Composición Ecuavisa )
Registro
Consejo de la Judicatura

"La Fiscalía General del Estado debe procesar a su testigo por el delito de perjurio", fue la respuesta de Bibian Hernández, abogada afín al correísmo, al testimonio anticipado de Xavier Muñoz, exvocal del Consejo de la Judicatura (CJ), este 10 de abril.

Ella fue una de las mencionadas por el exfuncionario público que es procesado en el caso Independencia Judicial.

Hernández calificó al testimonio de Muñoz como "falso y temerario"; aseguró que no lo conoce y que ella nunca ha estado en Brasil, como indicó el exvocal de la Judicatura. Según él, se reunió con el expresidente Rafael Correa en el hotel Tivoli Mofarrej de Sao Paulo, Brasil, en marzo de 2023. Allí también habría intervenido Hernández, a quien identificó con el alias de Primera Dama.

LEA: Xavier Muñoz, exvocal del Consejo de la Judicatura: Correa me pidió apoyar a Wilman Terán

Bibian Hernández anunció que, por medio de su abogado, presentará una demanda por calumnia y que adjuntará su registro migratorio para descartar lo señalado por Muñoz. Finalizó diciendo que el testimonio era un "sainete montado por un delincuente arrepentido (...) sin pruebas".

Esto debido a que el exvocal de la Judicatura dijo que la abogada investigada por supuesto lavado de activos el caso Amistad, gestionó el nombramiento de Wilman Terán. Además, tenía tres objetivos: la destitución de Diana Salazar Méndez como fiscal general; Wilson Toainga, fiscal subrogante; y que los jueces Byron Guillen y Luis Rivera sigan en la CNJ.

También debía gestionar para que se acepte el recurso de revisión de Ramiro Galarza, sentenciado en el Caso Sobornos. Con esto, se ayudaba a Correa y se anulaba la sentencia.

Aparicio Caicedo califica a Xavier Muñoz de mitómano

En su testimonio anticipado, Xavier Muñoz contó que el exmandatario Guillermo Lasso Mendoza, a través de Aparicio Caicedo, exconsejero presidencial, le pidió ayuda con algunas gestiones jurisdiccionales. Además, también habría buscado destituir al expresidente de la Corte Nacional de Justicia, Iván Saquicela Rodas, porque tuvo un roce con el exjefe de Estado.

Revise: Seis personas cumplirán medidas sustitutivas en el caso Independencia Judicial

Lasso y Caicedo le habrían pedido trámites favorables en casos judiciales que involucraban a ministerios. Además, querían que Guadalupe Llori Abarca recupere la presidencia de la Asamblea Nacional. Muñoz dijo que se negó a cumplir esos pedidos, por lo que lo persiguieron, incluso con la Unidad de Análisis Financiero (UAFE).

Al respecto, Aparicio Caicedo aseveró en su red social X que "todo lo que dice Muñoz, todo lo que dice ahí, todo eso es falso de comienzo a fin". Agregó que Lasso nunca lo recibió ni atendió en persona "porque lo precedía su mala fama" y que, finalmente, el exmandatario firmó una carta pública para pedirle que se vaya.

Caicedo sostuvo que está "a las órdenes de la justicia para esclarecer las mentiras de este farsante".

Correa señala a Diana Salazar

Según Muñoz, el expresidente Rafael Correa tenía dos objetivos, destituir a la fiscal Diana Salazar y hacer que revisaran la sentencia del caso Sobornos para poder regresar a Ecuador.

LEA: A Wilman Terán y Xavier Muñoz les rechazaron el recurso de apelación a la prisión preventiva

Correa apuntó a Salazar como la creadora del discurso de Xavier Muñoz y lo calificó como una "telenovela barata" en la que nadie cree. También aseguró que el exvocal del Consejo de la Judicatura ha hecho "muy mal el deber que le ordenó Diana Salazar".

¿Qué dijo Xavier Muñoz?

Xavier Muñoz, de 48 años, empezó con un recuento de cómo llegó a ser vocal del Consejo de la Judicatura, como parte de la terna que propuso el expresidente Lenín Moreno Garcés, mediante la exministra María Paula Romo.

Sostuvo que llegó al cargo por sus méritos y hoja de vida, no por temas políticos. Pero, en el trayecto, fue perseguido por el Partido Social Cristiano (PSC) y el exasambleísta Pablo Muentes, quien es procesado por el Caso Purga.

Luego detalló los favores que le pidió Guillermo Lasso, a los que se negó y que le causaron otra persecución. Por eso buscó apoyo político y conoció al expresidente Rafael Correa, por intermedio de los jueces Luis Rivera y Byron Guillén. Por eso, se reunió con el expresidente en el hotel Tivoli Mofarrej de Sao Paulo, Brasil, en marzo de 2023.

Le puede interesar: Noboa sobre la Embajada de México: "Respetamos a todas las naciones, pero la prioridad es el pueblo ecuatoriano"

En el encuentro, Correa le pidió que apoye a Terán a cambio de respaldarlo ante un eventual juicio político en la Asamblea Nacional. Asimismo, dijo que el exmandatario tenía un plan de regreso al Ecuador si se daba paso a un recurso de revisión planteado por Ramiro Galarza, uno de los sentenciados en el Caso Sobornos. "Si le aceptaban, el caso se caía" porque se anulaba la sentencia.

