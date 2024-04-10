Caso Independencia Judicial: Marcela Vaca contó cómo Wilman Terán la obligó a redactar una resolución para suspender al juez Walter Macías

Marcela Vaca, exsubdirectora de control disciplinario del Consejo de la Judicatura, es la tercera en rendir su testimonio anticipado dentro del caso Independencia Judicial por presunta obstrucción a la justicia, que se desarrolla en la Corte Nacional de Justicia desde la mañana de este 10 de abril.

Ella contó que el 10 de mayo de 2023 se le pidió todos los expedientes del entonces juez Walter Macías y que suba al piso 14 del Consejo de la Judicatura, donde fue encerrada para que elabore un proyecto de medida preventiva de suspensión contra el magistrado con base en la denuncia de Esteban Celi, procesado en el caso Las Torres, por una supuesta falta disciplinaria.

Todo esto bajo la supervisión de los asesores de Wilman Terán. "Eran alrededor de las ocho de la noche cuando se hizo el primer borrador, el mismo que fue revisado y corregido por Terán". Media hora más tarde llegaron los asesores de Maribel Barreno y se llevaron el documento.

Al final, Terán y Barreno aprobaron la resolución que luego sería tratada en el Pleno de la Judicatura.

Al siguiente día, 11 de mayo de 2023, se le ordenó subir al piso 15, pese a que había una alerta de bomba. Le preguntaron si ya había notificado con la suspensión a Walter Macías.

"Santiago Cifuentes (asesor de Terán y procesado en el caso Independencia Judicial) me dijo que era falsa (la alerta de bomba), nosotros la hicimos", contó.

También contó del allanamiento que hizo Fiscalía al Consejo de la Judicatura. Para evitar esto, Wilman Terán había pedido que apaguen los ascensores. Él se había enterado de la diligencia por uno de sus asesores. Luego de esto, le pidieron que suba a la oficina de Terán.

En medio del llanto, relató quiénes se encontraban ahí: el mismo Terán y sus asesores.

"Yo solo estaba llorando porque quería entender qué es lo que estaba pasando. Me dijo 'oh mijita, no pasa nada'". Además, le brindaron un vaso de whisky porque estaban bebiendo, añadió.

En el allanamiento se llevaron su computadora y celular. Dijo que la reprendieron por haber dado la clave de su móvil a los fiscales.

Días después supo quién era Walter Macías y el porqué buscaban su suspensión. Se enteró por medios que el entonces juez llevaba el caso de presunto tráfico de influencias contra los entonces vocales de la Judicatura, Maribel Barreno y Juan José Morillo.

También coincidió con la versión de Álex Palacios, mano derecha de Wilman Terán, al revelar que este último junto con Barreno y Muñoz buscaban la manera de destituir a la fiscal Diana Salazar. No obstante, Marcela Vaca les advirtió que no podían hacer eso porque no tenían fuero.

Al estar procesados, Terán la llamó a su despacho con su abogado para decirle que no se preocupe y que hablaría con el entonces juez Luis Rivera para que no formule cargos sino hasta diciembre. También tuvo la orden de no colaborar con Fiscalía. Todo esto cambió cuando el expresidente de la Judicatura fue detenido por el caso Metástasis.

Por último, entre sollozos, subrayó que no habló antes por miedo a que atenten contra su vida.

