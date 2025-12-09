Política
09 dic 2025 , 15:30

Las Cortes Constitucional y Nacional firman acuerdo para fortalecer independencia judicial

Entre los acuerdos consta crear una comisión de diálogo institucional, en la que ambas cortes estarán acompañadas técnicamente por la comunidad internacional

   
    Jhoel Escudero (izq.), presidente de la Corte Constitucional, y José Suing (der.), presidente de la Corte Nacional, firman el acuerdo.( Corte Nacional )
La Corte Constitucional y la Corte Nacional de Justicia firmaron este martes 9 de diciembre una declaración conjunta sobre la independencia y fortalecimiento de la justicia, un instrumento que "consolida el compromiso entre las dos más altas cortes del país para garantizar la autonomía judicial, proteger a sus juezas y jueces, y reforzar la confianza ciudadana en el sistema de justicia".

El acuerdo lo firmaron los presidentes de ambas cortes, el juez Jhoel Escudero, del alto tribunal constitucional, y el magistrado José Suing, del de justicia ordinaria; y por medio de ese documento se establecieron tres compromisos, según detalló la Corte Constitucional en un comunicado.

Primer compromiso

El primero destinado a "preservar y fortalecer la autonomía e independencia del sistema de justicia, asegurando condiciones institucionales y personales que permitan a juezas y jueces ejercer sus funciones sin interferencias externas y con garantías de seguridad".

Segundo compromiso

El segundo, relacionado a promover el respeto y respaldo de todas las instituciones del Estado al ejercicio jurisdiccional, reconociendo "que la estabilidad del sistema de justicia es indispensable para recuperar la confianza de la ciudadanía en las instituciones democráticas".

Tercer compromiso

Y también se comprometieron a crear una comisión de diálogo institucional, en la que ambas cortes estarán acompañadas técnicamente por la comunidad internacional, y que estará destinada a consolidar mecanismos de coordinación, asegurar transparencia y fortalecer la protección de quienes cumplen funciones jurisdiccionales.

"Las dos altas cortes del país, unidas por una causa común: la independencia de la administración de justicia. Si la justicia funciona, la seguridad jurídica está garantizada. Si hay seguridad jurídica obviamente también habrá paz social y condiciones adecuadas para el desarrollo", señaló el juez Suing durante la firma.

Presiones a la Corte Constitucional

Por su parte, el juez Escudero aseguró que con este acuerdo buscan también que la ciudadanía tenga confianza en la justicia en todos los niveles y en todos los rincones del país.

Esta firma sobre independencia de la justicia se da después de que el presidente Daniel Noboa lideró hace unos meses una campaña en contra de los jueces de la Corte Constitucional a raíz de que los magistrados suspendieron parcialmente algunas de las leyes que el mandatario consideraba claves para la lucha contra el crimen organizado.

Noboa también quiso incluir en el pasado referéndum preguntas relacionadas con modificar el funcionamiento y los procedimientos para el cumplimiento de las atribuciones de la Corte Constitucional, pero el tema finalmente no entró en el proceso, en el que los ecuatorianos dijeron 'No' a Noboa en las cuatro preguntas relacionadas con seguridad, política y la eventual instalación de una Asamblea Constituyente para redactar una nueva Carta Magna.

Temas
Corte Nacional de Justicia
Justicia
Corte Constitucional
acuerdo
independencia
Ecuador
Noticias
