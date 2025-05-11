Mundo
El escudo de León XIV, un símbolo de unidad y fe

El nuevo Papa optó por una narrativa visual sobria, pero cargada de significado. Un escudo heredado de su época episcopal, una cruz con reliquias agustinianas y una imagen en oración que revela su estilo pastoral silencioso y firme.

   
    El recién elegido Papa León XIV, Robert Prevost, aparece por primera vez en el balcón central principal de la logia de la Basílica de San Pedro, en el Vaticano, el 8 de mayo de 2025.( AFP )
El Vaticano presentó oficialmente el retrato y el escudo de armas de León XIV, marcando con signos discretos, pero poderosos el inicio de su pontificado. Lejos de gestos grandilocuentes, el papa Robert Prevost eligió comenzar su misión con una serie de símbolos profundamente enraizados en su espiritualidad agustiniana, cargados de mensaje y continuidad.

La fotografía oficial, captada en la Capilla Paulina del Palacio Apostólico, muestra al nuevo pontífice de pie, sin mitra ni trono, con una expresión recogida y serena. Viste la tradicional sotana blanca, acompañada de la muceta fucsia, color que evoca aún su reciente condición de cardenal. La única ornamentación destacada es la estola papal, roja con bordados dorados, austera y clásica, que denota una clara elección por la sobriedad ceremonial.

Junto a la imagen se difundió el escudo papal, que León XIV ha decidido conservar en gran parte desde su etapa como obispo. El escudo está dividido diagonalmente, en la parte superior, un lirio blanco sobre fondo azul simboliza pureza, consagración y obediencia.

En la parte inferior, un corazón rojo atravesado por una flecha descansa sobre un libro cerrado, en clara alusión a una célebre frase de San Agustín: "Vulnerasti cor meum verbo tuo" ("Has traspasado mi corazón con tu Palabra"). Este símbolo remite a la experiencia de conversión como una herida transformadora causada por la fe.

Como es tradición, el escudo se completa con la tiara de tres coronas y las llaves cruzadas de San Pedro. En la parte inferior se inscribe su lema: "In Illo uno unum" ("En el único, uno"), tomado de la Exposición del Salmo 127 de San Agustín, reflejando su ideal de unidad en Cristo, eje espiritual de su papado.

Imagen del escudo del papa León XIV.
Imagen del escudo del papa León XIV. ( Vaticano News )

Otro de los elementos destacados es la cruz pectoral que utilizó el Papa el día de su elección, el pasado 8 de mayo. No se trata de una joya del tesoro pontificio, sino de un obsequio personal de la Curia General de la Orden Agustiniana, recibida al ser creado cardenal en 2023.

La cruz contiene cinco reliquias: en el centro, una de San Agustín; arriba, de Santa Mónica; en los brazos laterales, de Santo Tomás de Villanueva y del beato Anselmo Polanco; y en la base, del venerable Bartolomeo Menochio. Cada uno de ellos representa una faceta esencial de la espiritualidad agustiniana y del testimonio cristiano a lo largo de los siglos.

Cruz pectoral del Papa León XIV.
Cruz pectoral del Papa León XIV. ( Vaticano News )

Con esta elección simbólica y coherente, León XIV traza los primeros pasos de su pontificado con una narrativa visual que no proclama, sino que invita a contemplar. Su mensaje no apunta a rupturas ni reinvenciones, sino a una continuidad interior, donde la oración, la fidelidad y la unidad eclesial son los verdaderos protagonistas.

