La Terminal 4 de Barajas colapsa ante la presencia de 500 personas sin hogar

<b>Lea: </b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/trump-anuncia-cese-fuego-total-inmediato-india-pakistan-AC9316662 target=_blank>Trump anuncia un cese al fuego total e inmediato entre India y Pakistán</a> Los<b> trabajadores de limpieza de Serveo</b> aseguran que los recursos actuales son insuficientes y exigen un <b>plan especial de</b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/ee-uu-iran-negociaciones-programa-oman-FF9315061 target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/bukele-burla-presunto-pacto-pandillas-divulgado-medio-el-salvador-ID9317587 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b>