Mundo
10 may 2025 , 14:34

La Terminal 4 de Barajas colapsa ante la presencia de 500 personas sin hogar

Los servicios de limpieza piden refuerzos, los empleados denuncian brotes de sarna y chinches, y el Ayuntamiento promete una respuesta coordinada ante una situación que ya se considera estructural.

   
  • La Terminal 4 de Barajas colapsa ante la presencia de 500 personas sin hogar
    La Terminal 4 de Barajas.( Redes Sociales )
Fuente:
El Mundo
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La Terminal 4 del Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas vive cada noche una escena de emergencia social. Alrededor de 500 personas sin hogar han transformado los pasillos de la terminal en un refugio improvisado, entre colchones sucios, mantas rotas, perros sin control sanitario y un creciente ambiente de conflictividad.

El problema, que va en aumento, ha desbordado los servicios de limpieza, generado tensiones con los empleados del aeropuerto y sembrado preocupación entre los pasajeros.

Quote

“Algunos deambulan de un lado a otro como zombis, doblados sobre su propio cuerpo. Es aterrador”, denuncian varias limpiadoras, desbordadas por la situación.

Lea: Trump anuncia un cese al fuego "total e inmediato" entre India y Pakistán

Los trabajadores de limpieza de Serveo aseguran que los recursos actuales son insuficientes y exigen un plan especial de intervención. “No damos abasto”, insisten, mientras la suciedad, los altercados y las plagas se extienden por las instalaciones.

Los pasillos de la primera planta han sido tomados como dormitorio improvisado. Allí, los sintecho más conflictivos, muchos con adicciones, trastornos mentales severos o antecedentes penales, han ocupado las esquinas más apartadas, generando una constante sensación de inseguridad. El Grupo de Intervención Aeroportuaria ha alertado del riesgo que supone la presencia de individuos con perfiles peligrosos.

La convivencia entre los acampados y los trabajadores se ha vuelto insostenible. Se han registrado episodios de violencia, como el uso de extintores contra personal y pasajeros, así como robos, peleas y apuñalamientos.

La situación ha llevado a cerrar los aseos familiares y los baños para personas con movilidad reducida entre la medianoche y las 4:00 de la madrugada, en un intento de evitar su uso como dormitorios o escenarios de sexo público.

Lea: Bukele se burla de presunto pacto con pandillas divulgado por medio en El Salvador

Además, los sintecho han montado bazares clandestinos con carritos de equipaje, ofrecen servicios de embalaje pirata y ayudan a bajar equipaje de autobuses sin ninguna regulación. Para disuadir su estancia prolongada, Barajas ha deshabilitado numerosos enchufes y puntos de recarga eléctrica.

La situación sanitaria también ha encendido las alarmas

Alternativa Sindical Aena/Enaire (Asae) denunció una plaga de insectos en mostradores y zonas comunes. Acompañaron su queja formal con imágenes de picaduras en los brazos de empleados. En respuesta, Aena contrató a una empresa de control de plagas, aunque restó gravedad al asunto, señalando que solo se identificaron “insectos en puntos muy limitados”.

Asimismo, Aena negó que la presencia de los sintecho sea la causa directa de la infestación, y aseguró que Barajas es “un entorno seguro” con contratos de limpieza vigentes que garantizan el buen estado de las instalaciones.

Lea: Levantan confinamiento de 150 000 personas en España por una nube tóxica con cloro

Desde el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, se insiste en que se está trabajando de forma coordinada con AENA, la Delegación del Gobierno y la Comunidad de Madrid para dar una “respuesta digna” a los afectados

Quote

“Somos parte activa en la solución desde hace años, con intervenciones sociales a través de los Equipos de Calle”, señalaron.

Según sus datos, en los primeros meses de 2025 han atendido a unas 70 personas con apoyo de psicólogos y trabajadores sociales, tratando de reubicarlas en los recursos municipales.

Temas
España
Madrid
Alerta aeropuerto
terminal
personas sin hogar
España
Noticias
Recomendadas