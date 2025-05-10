Mundo
Levantan confinamiento de 150 000 personas en España por una nube tóxica con cloro

Tras casi siete horas de encierro, autoridades catalanas levantan el confinamiento que afectó a 150 000 personas en cinco municipios, luego de que un incendio en un depósito industrial provocara una nube tóxica por reacción con cloro.

   
    Los bomberos trabajan en el lugar de un edificio incendiado que almacenaba productos para limpieza de piscinas, en la ciudad costera de Vilanova i la Geltrú, al sur de Barcelona, el 10 de mayo de 2025.( AFP )
Las autoridades levantaron el mediodía del sábado 10 de mayo un confinamiento de casi siete horas para 150 000 personas en cinco municipios en la región española de Cataluña, ante una nube tóxica con cloro provocada por un incendio en un depósito industrial.

"Se levanta el confinamiento", anunció pasadas las 12:15 locales (10:15 GMT) en rueda de prensa la encargada de Interior de Cataluña, Núria Parlon.

De todas maneras, como todavía pueden quedar algunas partículas tóxicas en el ambiente, Parlon pidió a personas vulnerables, niños y personas que practican deporte, no salir todavía a la calle por precaución.

Los habitantes de estos municipios ubicados en la costa al oeste de Barcelona recibieron un mensaje la madrugada del sábado para que permanecieran en sus casas con ventanas y puertas cerradas, mientras carreteras y estaciones de trenes fueron cerradas para evitar desplazamientos hacia esa zona.

Asimismo, los bomberos pidieron a la población mantenerse alerta, ya que en función de los vientos y el movimiento de la nube tóxica que aún no se disipa del todo, podrían pedir nuevos confinamientos en pequeñas zonas.

Las llamas se desataron en la madrugada del sábado en el depósito industrial que almacena productos de piscina en el municipio de Vilanova i la Geltrú, uno de los más afectados.

El agua que usaron los bomberos para extinguir el fuego produjo una reacción química con el cloro, que es lo que desató la nube tóxica, explicó el alcalde de Vilanova, Juan Luis Ruiz López.

"La situación está controlada y no ha habido ningún daño (...) que lamentar de personas", dijo de su lado a la televisión pública TVE el presidente regional de Cataluña, Salvador Illa, quien había pedido "serenidad" y mantener el confinamiento hasta que Protección Civil indicara lo contrario.

Illa precisó que las personas que estuvieron por horas confinadas fueron 150 000.

Los bomberos lograron contener el incendio la mañana del sábado y se dedicaron a monitorear "la columna generada por el incendio para seguir su evolución y los niveles de toxicidad".

"El cloro es muy difícil que se incendie, pero cuando arde, es muy difícil de apagar", dijo el dueño del depósito industrial, Jorge Viñuales Alonso, a la radio catalana Rac1, donde señaló que la causa podría haber sido la deflagración de una batería de litio.

