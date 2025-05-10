Levantan confinamiento de 150 000 personas en España por una nube tóxica con cloro

Las autoridades levantaron el mediodía del <b>sábado 10 de mayo</b> un <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/ee-uu-iran-negociaciones-programa-oman-FF9315061 target=_blank>confinamiento de casi siete horas</a> para<b> 150 000 personas </b>en cinco municipios en la <b>región española de Cataluña</b>, ante una <b>nube tóxica con</b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/presidente-chino-xi-jinping-alianza-ruso-vladimir-putin-XC9316642 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/trump-anuncia-cese-fuego-total-inmediato-india-pakistan-AC9316662 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/muere-daniel-fernandez-strauch-sobreviviente-tragedia-los-andes-LE9314386 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/aliados-ucrania-ultimatum-rusia-tregua-30-dias-FD9317205 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b>