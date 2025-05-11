Mundo
11 may 2025 , 09:49

Temblor con epicentro en Perú: el país ya registra tres sismos en menos de diez horas este 11 de mayo

En menos de diez horas, tres sismos de magnitud entre 4.0 y 4.3 se registraron en Piura, Arequipa y Lima, sin reportes de daños hasta el momento.

   
    Imagen referencial de registro de sismos.( Internet )
En lo que va del día, el Instituto Geofísico del Perú (IGP) ha reportado tres movimientos sísmicos de magnitud moderada en distintas regiones del país, sin que se hayan registrado daños personales o materiales hasta el momento. Los temblores ocurrieron en las regiones de Piura, Arequipa y Lima.

El primero de los eventos sísmicos se registró a las 00:53 horas en el norte del país. Según el IGP, el movimiento tuvo una magnitud de 4.2 y se localizó 4 km al norte de Máncora, en la provincia de Talara, Piura. El sismo, con una profundidad de 30 km, tuvo una intensidad de nivel III en la escala de Mercalli.

Horas más tarde, a la 01:25 horas, un segundo sismo de magnitud 4.3 fue reportado en el sur del país, a 32 km al suroeste de Chala, en la provincia de Caravelí, Arequipa. Este movimiento telúrico tuvo una profundidad de 32 km.

El tercer sismo del día se produjo a las 06:44 horas, con epicentro a 35 km al suroeste de Mala, en la provincia de Cañete, Lima. Este temblor alcanzó una magnitud de 4.0 y una profundidad de 58 km.

Las autoridades recomiendan a la ciudadanía mantener la calma y seguir las indicaciones de Defensa Civil. El IGP continúa con el monitoreo constante de la actividad sísmica en el país.

