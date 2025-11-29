Avión usado por Nicolás Maduro realiza vuelo inusual hacia la frontera con Brasil

Un avión perteneciente a la flota oficial del Gobierno de Venezuela realizó un desplazamiento poco común hacia la zona limítrofe con Brasil, según información divulgada por CNN Brasil. Los registros de la plataforma ADSB Exchange, especializada en el monitoreo de rutas aéreas, muestran que la aeronave despegó desde Caracas con rumbo al estado brasileño de Roraima, para luego retornar a la capital venezolana.

De acuerdo con el medio brasileño, se trató de un Airbus A-319 identificado con la matrícula YV2984, operado por la aerolínea estatal Conviasa. El portal de seguimiento lo clasifica como un avión VIP del gobierno venezolano, utilizado en múltiples ocasiones para traslados oficiales. Los datos de la plataforma indican que el aparato hizo escala en Santa Elena de Uairén, localidad ubicada cerca de la frontera, antes de emprender el viaje de regreso.

CNN Brasil recordó además que esta aeronave forma parte del grupo de bienes sancionados por la Oficina de Control de Activos Extranjeros de Estados Unidos (OFAC), lo que implicaría su posible incautación si ingresara en territorio estadounidense o en países que mantienen cooperación con Washington. El avión fue incluido en la lista de sanciones en marzo de 2020, en el marco de medidas dirigidas al aparato estatal venezolano.

El medio subrayó que el Airbus A-319 no es el único utilizado para trasladar a altos funcionarios de Venezuela y que no existen indicios de que Nicolás Maduro estuviera a bordo durante este recorrido. No obstante, el trayecto captó la atención debido a la cercanía con Brasil y al historial de uso oficial de la aeronave.