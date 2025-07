CARDIFF (United Kingdom), 04/07/2025.- Fans queue for a photograph with a mural of Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher made by artist Nathan Wyburn from 3000 bucket hats ahead of the first gig of the Oasis Live 25 tour in Cardiff, Britain, 04 July 2025. Oasis begin their sold out 41-date reunion tour in Cardiff, marking the first time that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have played together since 2009. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN ( )