Música
29 oct 2025 , 09:30

El ecuatoriano Santiago Borja es nominado en los Latin Grammy con la venezolana Joaquina

El ingeniero de sonido guayaquileño hace historia al ser parte del equipo detrás del álbum de Joaquina, nominado en dos categorías de los Latin Grammy.

   
  • El ecuatoriano Santiago Borja es nominado en los Latin Grammy con la venezolana Joaquina
    Santiago Borja en su estudio de grabación. ( RRSS )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Kenneth Triviño
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Cuando un ecuatoriano triunfa en cualquier ámbito, sea deporte, entretenimiento o científico, todo el país lo celebra, y esta no podía ser la excepción.

El ecuatoriano Santiago Borja, fue nominado a los Latin Grammy gracias al álbum Al romper la burbuja, el cual se erigió como el debut de la cantautora venezolana Joaquina, y que hoy los ha llevado a ellos y a su equipo a estar en el camino por conseguir el ansiado gramófono dorado.

Lea: De Ecuador a los Emmy Internacional, Alejo Chauvin, el director de fotografía detrás de Y Llegaron de Noche

Portada del álbum Al romper la burbuja.
Portada del álbum "Al romper la burbuja". ( RRS )

La noticia, destacada incluso por Billboard, ubica a Borja en el círculo de élite de la industria musical latina. Este álbum, que además le valió a la joven artista el premio a Mejor Nuevo Artista en 2023, es una obra que captura la introspección y madurez artística.

Lea: La caramelo deslumbra en la alfombra roja de los Latin Grammy 2024

En este proyecto, Borja figuró como una pieza clave, específicamente como ingeniero de grabación, prestando su experiencia técnica y oído creativo a las intensas sesiones de un año que dieron vida a la producción. El disco fue producido por Joaquina y el multipremiado Julio Reyes Copello.

Las categorías a las que este álbum está nominado son:

  • Álbum del Año
  • Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Contemporáneo

    • Borja, quien es un orgulloso graduado de Producción Musical y Sonido de la Universidad San Francisco de Quito (USFQ), ve esta nominación como la consolidación de su carrera y un mensaje para el talento de su país.

    Los Latin Grammy, que celebran a lo mejor y más destacado del ámbito musical latinoamericano, se llevarán a cabo en Las Vegas el 13 de noviembre, a las 8 PM hora de Quito.

    Te sugerimos: Andrea Báez da la bienvenida a Lucas, su segundo hijo

    Temas
    Entretenimiento
    producción
    Música
    Música Latina
    Latin Grammy
    espectáculo
    productora
    Joaquina
    Ecuador
    Noticias
    Recomendadas