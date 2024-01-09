Estadio
Pervis Estupiñán fue alabado por su rendimiento después de su lesión por un jugador del Brighton

Redacción

Joao Pedro, jugador del Brighton, reconoce el gran desempeño de Pervis Estupiñán, tras superar su lesión.

    El alto nivel de Pervis Estupiñán es alabado por sus compañeros.( Archivo )
Pervis Estupiñán estuvo gran tiempo ausente por dos lesiones consecutivas que le obligaron a perderse 14 partidos del Brighton, pero desde su regreso a las canchas ha estado imparable.

El ecuatoriano retornó el 28 de diciembre, para jugar con el Tottenham, y anotó uno de los goles para la victoria 4-2, dejando sorprendido a sus compañeros y rivales. Ese tanto fue elegido el mejor de diciembre del Brighton.

También estuvo en el empate a cero ante el West Ham, y volvió a marcar en el partido de tercera ronda de la FA Cup.

Uno de sus compañeros, Joao Pedro, reveló a Daily Mail lo contentó y agradecido que se siente por los goles y por el alto nivel de Estupiñán.

“Pervis ha estado anotando varios goles como esos. Ustedes vieron el que anotó contra el Tottenham, un golazo”, mencionó el delantero brasileño, sobre los tantos de Pervis.

También dijo que “Ser capaz de volver de una lesión y anotar goles de esa forma es genial para él y para el equipo también. Estoy muy agradecido por él”.

El Brighton volverá a jugar por la Premier League ante los Wolves el lunes 22 de enero, a las 14:45.

