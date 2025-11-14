Fútbol Nacional
14 nov 2025 , 12:12

Tiago Nunes pidió su primer fichaje para el 2026 a la directiva de Liga de Quito

Liga de Quito hizo un notable desempeño en esta temporada con Tiago Nunes como entrenador, por lo que el brasileño ya informó el primer fichaje que quiere para el 2026.

   
  • Tiago Nunes pidió su primer fichaje para el 2026 a la directiva de Liga de Quito
    Liga de Quito ya analiza su primer fichaje para el 2026.( API )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Ramiro Ulloa
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Liga de Quito tuvo una destacada temporada al llegar a las semifinales de la Copa Libertadores y pelear por los primeros puestos de la LigaPro, pero desean hacer un mejor desempeño para el 2026.

Tiago Nunes llegó a la mitad del 2025, por Pablo Sánchez, y no pudo armar el plantel con jugadores de su confianza; sin embargo, ya realizó su primer pedido para el próximo año.

Según reportó el portal TNT Sports Chile, el entrenador brasileño solicitó a la directiva alba el traspaso de Fernando Zampedri como su delantero para la siguiente temporada.

Lea más: Los precios de las entradas para ver Emelec vs. Liga de Quito por la Copa Ecuador

El delantero de 37 años acabará su contrato en dos meses y quedará como agente libre, por lo que Liga no gastará dinero en la transferencia y podrá firmarlo.

Tiago Nunes pidió el fichaje de Fernando Zampedri para el 2026.
Tiago Nunes pidió el fichaje de Fernando Zampedri para el 2026. ( Redes sociales )

En la Universidad Católica, el atacante chileno anotó 17 goles y tres asistencias en 28 partidos disputados durante el año.

Lea más: ¿Cuándo jugará Ecuador su último partido del 2025?

Tiago Nunes dirigió a Zampedri en su paso por el cuadro chileno, entre el 2024 y la mitad del 2025, con 39 partidos para el atacante y 25 tantos marcados.

Además del delantero, Liga de Quito analiza la posibilidad de contratar a Octavio Rivero, pero será complicado negociar con la directiva de Barcelona SC.

Temas
Fútbol
Fútbol Ecuador
fútbol ecuatoriano
Liga Pro
Liga Pro EC
LigaPro
Mercado de fichajes
LigaPro2025
Liga de Quito
Tiago Nunes
Chile
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas