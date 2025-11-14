UFC
14 nov 2025 , 09:26

Michael Morales superó el pesaje y peleará contra Sean Brady este sábado por el UFC 322

Este viernes 14 de noviembre, Michael “Spiderman” Morales participó del pesaje oficial de la cartelera UFC 322 en Nueva York, dejando todo listo para su combate estelar contra el estadounidense Sean Brady.

   
    Michael Morales, peleador ecuatoriano.( UFC )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Kevin Verdezoto
El ecuatoriano marcó 170.6 libras, mientras que Brady registró 169.4 libras, asegurando que ambos estén dentro del límite de la división wélter.

Morales fue el primero en subir a la báscula, luciendo un short blanco y un renovado corte de cabello rubio platinado. Su físico se vio definido y musculoso, reflejo del exigente proceso de corte de peso al que se somete para competir en esta categoría.

Lea: UFC 322: Fecha, hora y dónde ver la pelea de Michael Morales vs. Sean Brady

Fuera de campamento, el pasajeño pesa más de 214 libras, lo que implica un descenso superior a las 40 libras para alcanzar el límite pactado.

El combate está programado para este sábado en el Madison Square Garden, dentro de la cartelera estelar de UFC 322. La velada iniciará a las 18:00, mientras que la cartelera estelar comenzará a las 22:00, con la participación de Morales estimada alrededor de las 23:00. La transmisión será a través de ESPN, mientras que la cartelera estelar podrá verse por Disney+.

Para Morales, este duelo representa la mayor oportunidad de su carrera, ya que una victoria lo acercaría significativamente al título mundial de la división wélter, consolidando su nombre entre los grandes del UFC.

