13 sep 2025 , 13:37

(VIDEO) Kevin Rodríguez anotó un gol para darle la victoria al Union Saint Gilloise en la Liga de Bélgica

Kevin Rodríguez fue importante para la victoria 1-0 del Union Saint Gilloise ante el FCV Dender por la séptima fecha de la Liga de Bélgica.

   
    Kevin Rodríguez ha marcado cuatro goles en la temporada de la Liga de Bélgica.( Redes sociales )
Kevin Rodríguez vive el mejor momento de su carrera con el Union Saint Gilloise, pues ya igualó su máxima temporada goleadora en Bélgica y se acerca las cifras que tuvo en Independiente del Valle.

La Rola fue la figura del USG para imponerse 1-0 ante el FCV Dender por la séptima fecha de la Liga de Bélgica.

El delantero ecuatoriano ingresó al campo de juego al minuto 66, cuando el partido estaba empatado 0-0, y fue la pieza clave para conseguir el triunfo de su equipo.

Al minuto 87, Rodríguez controló un centro de la banda, con un rival encima, y pudo girar para sacar un disparo veloz que sorprendió al golero y terminó en el fondo de las redes.

Con esta anotación, Kevin ya acumula cuatro goles en ocho partidos jugados, es decir, que cada dos encuentros marca un tanto.

En su primera temporada en Bélgica, la Rola anotó cuatro goles en 29 partidos, por lo que ya empató su mejor cifra goleadora en el club.

Ahora, el Union Saint Gilloise enfrentará al PSV, por la primera fecha de la Champions League, este martes 16 de septiembre.

