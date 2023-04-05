Fútbol Internacional
05 abr 2023 , 09:32

Moisés Caicedo no se lesionó y el Brighton confirma su presencia para el partido contra el Tottenham

user placeholder

Kevin Verdezoto

Moisés Caicedo salió de la cancha entre lágrimas, pero tras el duelo, el Brighton descartó algo grave y confirmó su presencia ante el Tottenham.

  • Moisés Caicedo no se lesionó y el Brighton confirma su presencia para el partido contra el Tottenham
    Moisés Caicedo, figura del Brighton.( FOTO: Brighton )
Fuente:
Redacción

Moisés Caicedo encendió las alarmas la tarde de ayer en la victoria del Brighton & Hove Albion sobre el Bournemouth, por una fecha más de la Premier League de Inglaterra, pero finalmente, solo fue un susto.

Según las 'Gaviotas', Caicedo, quien terminó hasta las lágrimas en su golpe recibido en la cancha, no es una lesión de consideración para la siguiente jornada.

Lea: Premier League: Brighton ganó, pero Moisés Caicedo salió lesionado

"Por cierto, Moisés Caicedo y Alexis Mac Allister, estarán disponibles para el sábado ante los Spurs", escribió el club británico en su cuenta oficial de Twitter sobre el informe médico de ambos talentos.

Con esto, queda descartada una posible lesión grave del jugador tricolor y podrá estar para el siguiente enfrentamiento ante el Tottenham.

Lea: Premier League: Brighton empató 3-3 ante el Brentford en un emocionante partido

El Brighton se encuentra en el sexto puesto de la Premier League, por lo que será un choque crucial ante los 'Spurs' que van cuartos con apenas 4 unidades de diferencia entre ambos.

Temas
Fútbol internacional
Brighton
Moisés Caicedo
Moisés Caicedo
Inglaterra
Noticias
Recomendadas