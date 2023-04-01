Fútbol Internacional
01 abr 2023 , 08:58

Premier League: Brighton empató 3-3 ante el Brentford en un emocionante partido

Fernando Guevara

Pervis Estupiñán y Moisés Caicedo son titulares para este encuentro

El Brighton empató 3-3 ante el Brentford por la fecha 29 de la Premier League. Los ecuatorianos Moisés Caicedo y Pervis Estupiñán fueron titulares en este encuentro, Jeremy Sarmiento no fue de la partida por lesión (fractura del quinto metacarpiano).

Este cotejo no decepcionó a los aficionados del mundo fútbol. Lluvia de goles en el Community Stadium. Brighton inició el duelo con algunos errores que fueron aprovechados por el rival. Al minuto 10, Pontus Jansson le daba la victoria al Brentford.

Las ‘gaviotas’ reaccionaron y lograron el empate a través de un hermoso tanto del japonés Kaoru Mitoma. La alegría les duró poco, puesto que al minuto de lograr el 1-1, Ivan Toney puso el 1-2 y ‘las abejas’ se adelantaban nuevamente en el luminoso.

Seis minutos pasaron y Danny Welbeck de cabeza colocó el balón adentro de la portería defendida por el español Raya. El marcador indicaba 2-2 y con este resultado se fueron a los vestuarios.

En la etapa complemento se vio un mejor Brighton, con sus laterales llegando a línea de fondo buscando a su referencia de ataque, en este caso, Danny Welbeck, sin embargo, en un descuido defensivo por parte de los locales llegó el 2-3. Ethan Pinock fue el autor de la conquista.

Parecía que todo iba a acabar con derrota para el Brighton, pero en un remate de Deniz Undav golpeó en la mano del defensa Aaron Hickey y el árbitro después de revisar el VAR dictaminó falta penal.

El argentino, campeón del mundo, Alexis Mac Allister anotó el empate que ubica a las 'gaviotas' en sexto lugar de la tabla de clasificaciones con 43 unidades.

