Premier League: Brighton derrotó 1-0 al Crystal Palace con gol de Solly March

Fernando Guevara

Brighton derrotó 1-0 a Crystal Palace con Moisés Caicedo, Pervis Estupiñán y Jeremy Sarmiento en cancha

Brighton derrotó 1-0 al Crystal Palace con gol de Solly March por jornada 8 que fue aplazada por la Premier League. Moisés Caicedo y Pervis Estupiñán arrancaron desde el inicio del encuentro, Jeremy Sarmiento entró al cambio.

Crystal Palace adelantó sus líneas y presionó a su rival desde el inicio del encuentro. Zaha, Edouard y Olise probaron al portero del Brighton, Steele que salvó a su equipo en reiteradas ocasiones.

En el mejor momento de la visita, llegó el gol del Brighton, a través de un gran remate de Solly March, quien aprovechó la calidad de la asistencia por parte del japonés Kaoru Mitoma.

A consecuencia del gol, las gaviotas mejoraron y controlaron el partido, mientras el Palace no resurgió, los futbolistas se desanimaron, por ende no mostraron una mejoría en su juego.

En la segunda parte, Brighton mantuvo su esencia trasladando el balón de un lado al otro por parte de Moisés Caicedo y Alexis Mac Allister, quien fue sustituido en los minutos finales por Jeremy Sarmiento.

Brighton con esta victoria se ubica en el puesto séptimo de la Liga Inglesa con 42 puntos y con dos partidos menos con relación al resto de sus equipos. En cambio, Crystal Palace, se encuentra en la mitad de la tabla con 27 puntos.

