Una taza de café diaria reduce hasta un 39 por ciento el riesgo de arritmias, según nuevo estudio

Un estudio presentado en la AHA sugiere que el consumo moderado de cafeína podría proteger contra la Fibrilación Auricular, un tipo de arritmia.

   
    Tomar una taza de café puede tener más beneficios de los que imaginas. ( Oksana Fishkis )
Un nuevo estudio internacional ha puesto patas arriba las antiguas recomendaciones cardiológicas. La investigación revela que el consumo de apenas una taza de café al día está asociado a una significativa reducción en el riesgo de recurrencia de la Fibrilación Auricular (FA), una arritmia que afecta a más de 10 millones de adultos solo en Estados Unidos.

El hallazgo fue presentado en la reunión de Sesiones Científicas 2025 de la Asociación Americana del Corazón (AHA) y sus resultados han sido detallados por el medio The Independent.

El café es originario del sur de Arabia y Etiopía.
El café es originario del sur de Arabia y Etiopía. ( Freepick )

El estudio que desafía las viejas pautas

Tradicionalmente, a los pacientes con problemas cardíacos se les aconsejaba eliminar el café para evitar el aumento de la presión y la frecuencia cardíaca. Sin embargo, el estudio —liderado por el Dr. Gregory Marcus de la Universidad de California en San Francisco Health— demuestra lo contrario.

En la investigación, en la que participaron cerca de 200 adultos de Estados Unidos, Canadá y Australia diagnosticados con Fibrilación Auricular (FA), los cuales fueron dividos en dos grupos:

  • Consumo diario de café (mínimo una taza).
  • Contra quienes no consumieron nada de cafeína.

    • El grupo que consumió café mostró una reducción del 39% en el riesgo de recurrencia de la FA, ya que solo el 47% de ellos experimentó nuevos episodios, frente al 64% del grupo sin cafeína.

    El primer autor del estudio, el Dr. Christopher Wong, calificó los resultados de "asombrosos", indicando que el café podría tener un papel protector activo en la salud cardíaca.

    El café es la segunda bebida más consumida del mundo, después del agua.
    El café es la segunda bebida más consumida del mundo, después del agua. ( Freepick )

    ¿Por qué el café podría ser protector?

    Los investigadores, citados por The Independent, sugieren varios mecanismos posibles que explicarían este efecto protector:

  • Aumento de la actividad física: El café podría incrementar la actividad física de los pacientes.
  • Efecto diurético: La cafeína actúa como diurético, lo que podría ayudar a reducir la presión arterial.
  • Propiedades antiinflamatorias que benefician al sistema cardiovascular.

    • La Fibrilación Auricular, cuya prevalencia se ha triplicado en las últimas dos décadas debido al envejecimiento y la obesidad, puede llevar a complicaciones graves como accidentes cerebrovasculares o muerte súbita.

    Debido a estos hallazgos, la comunidad médica se ve impulsada a reconsiderar las pautas sobre el consumo de café en pacientes con arritmias. Los autores del estudio sugieren que los médicos podrían permitir a sus pacientes con FA experimentar con bebidas con cafeína (como el té o café), siempre y cuando no experimenten efectos adversos o empeoramiento de los síntomas.

