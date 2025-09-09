Ecuador
09 sep 2025

Ecuador registrará miles de productores para exportar cacao y café sin deforestación a la Unión Europea

Los productores de cacao y café registrados tendrán acceso gratuito a reportes de deforestación con base al 31 de diciembre de 2020, uso de suelo agrícola y mapeo de las áreas productivas con georreferenciación espacial.

   
    Productores de café llegarán con su producto a la Unión Europea.( Cortesía )
Ecuador registrará a más de 100 000 productores de cacao y café para apoyar exportaciones libres de deforestación a la Unión Europea (UE), informó este martes 9 de septiembre el Ministerio de Agricultura, Ganadería y Pesca (MAGP).

Los productores quedarán registrados, hasta finales de 2025, en el sistema 'GUIA', gracias al trabajo del MAGP y la Agencia de Regulación y Control Fito y Zoosanitario (Agrocalidad), con la campaña 'Mi finca, mi huella'.

Esto, en el marco del trabajo que realizan todos los actores del Comité Interinstitucional de Producción y Comercialización Sostenible (CIPCPS), integrado por el MAGP y los ministerios de Ambiente y Energía y de Trabajo.

La campaña busca apoyar a que los productores cumplan con lo establecido en el Reglamento 1115 (EURD), y exporten a Europa productos obtenidos libres deforestación.

Entrada en vigor del reglamento

El registro en el sistema GUIA, de Agrocalidad, se da porque el 30 de diciembre de 2025 y el 30 de junio de 2026 entrará en vigencia el EURD, para empresas grandes y medianas, y para micro y pequeñas empresas, respectivamente.

Con el EURD la UE busca reducir la deforestación y la degradación forestal en todo el mundo y así disminuir las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero, mitigar el cambio climático; y al mismo tiempo, frenar la pérdida de biodiversidad a nivel mundial.

Reportes de deforestación

Los productores de cacao y café registrados tendrán acceso gratuito a reportes de deforestación con base al 31 de diciembre de 2020, uso de suelo agrícola y mapeo de las áreas productivas con georreferenciación espacial.

Además, se les facilitará la obtención de insumos agrícolas, asistencia técnica, seguro agrícola yóplanes de fortalecimiento, indicó.

Señaló también que se desarrollarán proyectos para fortalecer las capacidades a fin de cumplir los requisitos de los mercados internacionales.

También se promoverá procesos de exportaciones de productos agropecuarios a mercados como la UE.

El titular del MAGP, Danilo Palacios, afirmó que la inscripción es gratuita para que los productores puedan entrar en este programa de trazabilidad y recordó que el europeo es el bloque comercial que demanda productos ecuatorianos, que mejor paga por calidad, y que ahora tiene exigencias en el tema de la trazabilidad.

Crecimiento de exportaciones

En agosto pasado, el Gobierno destacó las mejoras en los indicadores económicos del país andino, entre ellos el crecimiento en un 11 % de las exportaciones totales en el primer semestre de 2025, impulsadas principalmente por las ventas de productos no petroleros.

El Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas detalló que, en el lapso de enero a junio, las ventas no petroleras alcanzaron los USD 14 491 millones FOB (Free On Board, Libres a bordo).

Esto representa el 21,1 % más que en el primer semestre de 2024, en el que se destacaron productos como el cacao, el camarón, el banano y las flores, entre otros.

Las exportaciones no tradicionales se avaluaron en USD 5 470 millones FOB, en el período señalado, es decir, el 10,2 % más respecto al año anterior.

