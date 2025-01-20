Instagram actualiza reels con estilo TikTok

Instagram lanzó una nueva actualización con funciones similares a las que ofrece la popular aplicación TikTok, <b>buscando captar la atención de usuarios</b> que se sienten atraídos por este tipo de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/redes/conmovedor-video-perrita-salvando-cria-IE8644947 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/tiktok-regresa-ee-uu-servicio-restablecido-GI8648549 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/aplicacion-edicion-videos-capcut-no-funciona-ee-uu-HD8647779 target=_blank></a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/trump-aplazar-90-dias-evitar-prohibicion-tiktok-YC8646320 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/musica/cantante-karol-g-fuertemente-criticada-JI8648830 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/television/lizbeth-rodriguez-anuncia-segundo-embarazo-EI8648633 target=_blank></a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/musica/ricardo-montaner-victima-vandalismo-republica-dominicana-AK8639662 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/musica/fiesta-ricky-montaner-termino-llamada-911-DN8438041 target=_blank></a>