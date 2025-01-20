Redes
Instagram actualiza reels con estilo TikTok

La red social lanza una nueva actualización con características similares a TikTok.

   
    Instagram se actualiza.( Pexels )
Instagram lanzó una nueva actualización con funciones similares a las que ofrece la popular aplicación TikTok, buscando captar la atención de usuarios que se sienten atraídos por este tipo de contenidos.

El anuncio se produjo el domingo 19 de enero, cuando Meta, la empresa matriz de Instagram, reveló una nueva aplicación diseñada para crear edits al estilo de CapCut, una herramienta de edición propiedad de ByteDance, la compañía detrás de TikTok.

Adam Mosseri, Director de Instagram, compartió el viernes detalles sobre algunas de las modificaciones que experimentará la plataforma. La actualización incluye un diseño inspirado en TikTok y un aumento significativo en la duración máxima de los videos en Reels.

Estos ahora podrán llegar hasta los 3 minutos, el límite anterior era de 90 segundos, “históricamente solo hemos permitido reels de hasta 90 segundos dado nuestro enfoque en videos de formato corto, pero hemos escuchado comentarios de que esto es demasiado corto para aquellos que desean compartir historias más largas”, comentó Mosseri en una publicación realizada en Instagram el pasado sábado.

De acuerdo con un artículo publicado en CNN en Español, estas modificaciones se presentan como parte de una estrategia de Meta para incrementar el tiempo que los usuarios pasan en la plataforma, en un contexto donde el futuro de TikTok en Estados Unidos es incierto, especialmente tras la reciente prohibición de la aplicación en ese país y su eliminación de la App Store.

Este giro en las características de Instagram llega en un momento clave, aprovechando la creciente competencia con TikTok, y subraya el intento de Instagram por adaptarse a las tendencias de contenido dinámico y de formato corto, un nicho en el que TikTok ha predominado en los últimos años.

