13 may 2024 , 13:01

Ecuador: Pan de Yuca posicionado entre los cinco mejores panecillos del mundo

Taste Atlas calificó al pan de yuca en el puesto número cinco de uno de los mejores panecillos.

    Pan de Yuca( INTERNET )
El famoso ranking internacional gastronómico Taste Atlas, colocó al Pan de Yuca ecuatoriano y colombiano en el top cinco de los mejores panecillos alrededor del mundo. Este plato es un pan tradicional que está realizado a base de harina de yuca, huevos y queso.

La página Taste Atlas, agrega que el Pan de Yuca es un aperitivo cálido o de la tarde y se puede acompañar con una taza de café, chocolate, caliente o té.

El Pan de Yuca se posicionó en el puesto número cinco, con una puntuación de 4.4. Además, se ubica como el mejor snack ecuatoriano, parte de este ranking las personas pueden votar, la cual el 84% ha probado este plato, 12% le parece indiferente y el 4% no le gusta el Pan de Yuca.

Pan de Yuca.
Pan de Yuca. ( INTERNET )

Esta lista lo lidera Colombia con el Pan de Bono, teniendo una puntuación de 4.6. Los países que se destacan en este top son Colombia, Brasil, Chile, Francia, Inglaterra, España, Estados Unidos, entre otros.

El mes pasado, el mismo ranking gastronómico, otorgo a las humitas del Ecuador, 3.7 estrellas de 5.

El sitio de Taste Atlas, comparte recetas y restaurantes con mejor puntuación, por esta razón es controversial porque muchos no están de acuerdo con las estrellas de algunos platos.

