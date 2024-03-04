Sociedad
04 mar 2024 , 13:17

IESS: esto es lo que recibe de pensión un jubilado voluntario

Redacción

Los afiliados voluntarios tendrán derecho a recibir pensión una vez jubilados.

    Imagen referencial del IESS. ( Archivo )
Redacción

La jubilación es un derecho de todos los trabajadores ecuatorianos, incluyendo de los afiliados al IESS de manera voluntaria. Como tal, la cantidad de pensión que recibirá un jubilado voluntario está sujeta a diversos factores, entre ellos el tiempo de aportes realizado.

En primer lugar, la edad del jubilado juega un papel crucial, ya que la edad mínima para jubilarse voluntariamente es a los 60 años, pero si decide jubilarse antes de los 65, su pensión se verá reducida proporcionalmente por cada año que falte.

El tiempo que el afiliado voluntario lleve aportando también es determinante, exigiéndose un mínimo de 15 años de aportes para acceder a la pensión, y cuanto mayor sea este tiempo, mayor será la cantidad de la pensión.

Otro aspecto relevante es el promedio de sueldos de los cinco mejores años sobre los cuales se aportó, ya que este promedio se utiliza para calcular la pensión, teniendo así los años con ingresos más altos un mayor impacto en la cantidad de la pensión que el resto.

La base del cálculo de la pensión se obtiene multiplicando este promedio de sueldos por el coeficiente anual de años aportados. Para los afiliados voluntarios, el aporte mensual mínimo en 2024 es de USD 80,96. Si tu salario promedio es el básico, esto es lo que recibirías de acuerdo a los años de aportes al IESS:

