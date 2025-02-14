Sociedad
Un estudio señala que el 80 % de los jóvenes en Ecuador no tiene empleo

La falta de estrategias integrales que aborde la realidad de los mercados laborales, genera que mientras los jóvenes se forman en unas carreras, las empresas requieran profesionales en otras ramas del conocimiento.

   
El mundo laboral está cambiando, hay empleos que están desapareciendo y todos están mutando por los avances tecnológicos del mundo.

Según el Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID), hasta 2030, el 25 % de los empleos actuales en el Ecuador podrían ser automatizados afectando principalmente a sectores como la manufactura y el comercio minorista.

Para abordar este escenario se deben superar algunas disonancias. Por ejemplo, los jóvenes en Ecuador perciben que los sectores con mejores oportunidades laborales son el comercio y las finanzas, la salud y la tecnología, pero la realidad del mercado laboral es diferente.

Los sectores que más empleo generan en el país son los de tecnología y comercio electrónico, con un crecimiento significativo en áreas como la programación, la ciberseguridad, el marketing digital y el análisis de datos.

El sector agrícola también presenta buenas perspectivas, especialmente en las industrias que manejan frutas, superalimentos, logística y administración de exportaciones.

Cuando se habla de jóvenes en el Ecuador se hace referencia a quienes están en el rango de entre 18 y 29 años que son el 20.3 % de la población, es decir, 3 '441 000 personas.

Según el Diagnóstico Nacional de Necesidades, Motivaciones y Barreras para el Acceso al Empleo Juvenil en Ecuador, elaborado por Children International y el colectivo Empleo Joven, se evidencia cuál es el escenario en el que se generan estas disonancias:

Un 80 % de los jóvenes en el Ecuador está desempleado, de ellos, un 51.1 % de los jóvenes en el Ecuador no tienen ningún ingreso. Un porcentaje aún mayor, casi el 60 % depende económicamente de sus padres.

Esa es la situación de los desempleados y quienes tienen un trabajo tampoco es que la han tenido fácil. Un 39 % de jóvenes tardó ocho meses en encontrar trabajo después de obtener un título de tercer nivel. Y mientras más tiempo tardan en conseguir un trabajo disminuye la relación entre el puesto que se obtiene y la carrera que estudiaron.

Ahora, desde lo cualitativo, los jóvenes sostienen que las principales dificultades para conseguir un empleo son: la falta de experiencia, requisitos excesivamente específicos o exigentes, la alta competencia en el mercado.

Los empleadores lo ven de otra manera, un 67 % dijo que los jóvenes recién graduados carecen de habilidades críticas como la comunicación efectiva, el trabajo en equipo y la resolución de problemas, lo que dificulta su integración exitosa en el mercado laboral.

A esto se suma la falta de una visión estratégica nacional que agrupe y procese estas lecturas distintas sobre el mercado laboral, sus dinámicas variables y el impacto de las nuevas tecnologías. Ausencias que impiden avizorar un cambio en el precario escenario laboral.

