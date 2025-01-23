Ecuador
Desafíos laborales 2025: ¿Qué dicen los expertos sobre los empleos en este año?

En Ecuador, el campo laboral se presenta como una situación llena de retos, según expertos.

   
    Imagen referencial, desafíos laborales.( Pexels )
Un panorama laboral lleno de retos se visualiza para Ecuador en este 2025, según el estudio Balance 2024 y expectativas 2025 realizado por Multitrabajos. La investigación recopiló datos de 3 224 personas trabajadoras y especialistas en Recursos Humanos de Ecuador, Argentina, Chile, Panamá y Perú, revelando insights clave sobre expectativas, salarios y satisfacción laboral en la región.

El 32 % de los especialistas en Recursos Humanos en Ecuador indicó que no tiene aún una opinión definida sobre el futuro del mercado laboral en 2025. Sin embargo, un 27 % considera que la situación empeorará un 83 % debido a factores como el contexto económico, la reducción del 50 % de plazas laborales y el incremento del 33 % en la migración de talentos.

Ecuador se posiciona como el segundo país con mayor percepción del 27 % de desafíos laborales en la región, solo superado por Chile, con un 35 %. En cambio, Perú, Argentina y Panamá presentan proyecciones más optimistas, con expectativas de mejora laboral de entre el 56 % y 50 %.

El estudio señala que el 61 % de las empresas en Ecuador no incrementaron salarios durante 2024. Solo el 39 % reportó aumentos, siendo el más común un ajuste del 5 %. Frente a esto, el 67 % de las personas trabajadoras en Ecuador expresó insatisfacción con sus empleos y salarios, tendencia que también es notable en otros países, por ejemplo, en Panamá el 78 %, en Argentina el 77 % y en Chile el 74 %.

Respecto a 2025, el 36 % de las empresas en Ecuador planea subir los salarios. Entre ellas, el 50% proyecta un aumento del 5 %, mientras que el 25 % lo hará en función de la inflación.

El 61 % de las organizaciones en Ecuador planea sumar nuevos colaboradores en 2025, aunque un 64 % proyecta un incremento menor al 5 % en sus plantillas. Este porcentaje evidencia que, aunque existen planes de contratación, no se espera un crecimiento significativo en el corto plazo.

En 2025, el 45 % de las personas trabajadoras en Ecuador espera conseguir un empleo, mientras que el 23 % desea cambiar de trabajo. Por otro lado, el 48 % analiza cambiar de rumbo laboral debido a la incomodidad en sus posiciones actuales, y solo el 19 % tiene la intención de permanecer en su lugar de trabajo.

“El estudio registra el panorama laboral incierto que hay en este momento en Ecuador. Si bien el 32 % no tiene aún una opinión definida sobre el futuro del mercado laboral, un 61% de las empresas planea incorporar talentos y un 36% prevé incrementar los salarios”, afirmó Jeff Alejandro Morales, Gerente de Marketing de Multitrabajos.

