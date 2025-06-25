Sociedad
Así puedes saber si estás en la central de riesgos

La puntuación es fundamental para conocer y evaluar el comportamiento de pago de los clientes y determinar su capacidad crediticia.

   
Una central de riesgos es un sistema que recopila, almacena y gestiona el historial crediticio de personas y empresas. Cada que recibes un crédito de entidades financieras, cooperativas e incluso casas comerciales, la información se registra para construir tu historial crediticio.

Esta información es fundamental para conocer y evaluar el comportamiento de pago de los clientes, pues con ella se determina su capacidad crediticia. Estos datos son utilizados por las instituciones financieras para decidir sobre la aprobación de nuevos préstamos.

Paso a paso para saber si estás en la central de riesgos

En Ecuador, la Superintendencia de Bancos es la entidad encargada de esta información. Se puede consultar vía asistente virtual, correo electrónico o mediante una solicitud presencial.

  • Asistente virtual

    • Ingresa a la página en Facebook de la Superintendencia de Bancos, vía Messenger podrás contactarte con SARA la asistente virtual seleccionando las siguientes opciones:

    -Opción Nro. 1 Consultas

    -Opción Nro. 1 Consultas Generales

    -Opción Nro. 1 ¿Desea obtener su registro de datos crediticios?

  • Correo electrónico

    • Realiza el registro en línea: https://appweb.superbancos.gob.ec/registro-usuario/

    Al finalizar el registro, recibirás un correo electrónico de verificación. Debes hacer clic en el link para verificar tu correo electrónico dentro de las siguientes 24 horas al registro, caso contrario tu registro será eliminado. Recuerda revisar tu bandeja de correos no deseados o spam.

    Enviar un correo a [email protected], adjuntando la siguiente información:

    -Nombres y apellidos completos del solicitante.

    -Número de cédula.

    -Fotografía del formulario de uso de medios electrónicos firmado por el titular (esferográfico color azul), no en formato PDF.

    -Fotografía de tu documento de identidad (ambos lados), no en formato PDF.

    -Fotografía del solicitante con la cédula de identidad (tipo selfie) para corroborar su identificación.

    -Correo electrónico del solicitante.

    Una vez enviados estos requisitos, en el mismo orden numérico, un funcionario de la Superintendencia se pondrá en contacto para proceder con la activación en el sistema de Registro de Datos Crediticios.

  • Activación presencial

    • Luego de haber descargado el formulario, debes llenarlo y entregarlo impreso con copia de tu cédula en las ventanillas de atención al usuario de la Superintendencia de Bancos:

    Guayaquil: Chimborazo 412 entre Clemente Ballén y Aguirre.

    Quito: av. 12 de octubre N24-185 y Madrid.

    Cuenca: Antonio Borrero 710 y presidente Córdova.

    Una vez que hayas completado la activación, tendrás acceso a tu calificación crediticia y el detalle de las deudas registradas en el sistema financiero ecuatoriano siguiendo estos pasos:

    Ingresa a https://www.superbancos.gob.ec/bancos/servicios-en-linea/

    -Haz clic en Sistema registro de datos crediticios.

    -Ingresa tu usuario y clave.

    -Ingresa al menú Reportes de datos crediticios y luego Reporte crediticio.

