8 de marzo: las estadísticas en Ecuador con rostro de mujer

Por el<b> Día Internacional de la Mujer</b>, que se conmemora este viernes 8 de marzo de 2024, el <b>Instituto Ecuatoriano de Estadísticas y Censos (INEC)</b> publicó las cifras que representan la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/dia-de-la-mujer-cuanto-falta-en-la-lucha-por-los-derechos-BE4565120 target=_blank>realidad de las</a><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/dia-de-la-mujer-en-ecuador-las-ninas-desaparecen-estos-son-los-casos-de-yajaira-y-brithanny-LA4561519 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/dia-de-la-mujer-498-mujeres-trabajan-en-la-operacion-del-trolebus-y-ecovia-XE4565000 target=_blank></a>