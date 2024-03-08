Sociedad
08 mar 2024 , 15:32

8 de marzo: las estadísticas en Ecuador con rostro de mujer

Redacción

Actualmente deciden contraer matrimonio a los 32 años y se divorcian a los 41. En 2010, la edad en promedio era los 21 años, actualmente es 28.

    El 8 de marzo no es un día de fiesta, sino de lucha y protesta. ( Archivo / Ecuavisa )
Por el Día Internacional de la Mujer, que se conmemora este viernes 8 de marzo de 2024, el Instituto Ecuatoriano de Estadísticas y Censos (INEC) publicó las cifras que representan la realidad de las mujeres a escala nacional. El objetivo es fortalecer la reivindicación y constante lucha por la igualdad de género, la garantía de derechos y la autonomía.

En la actualidad, las mujeres representan más de la mitad (51,3% – 8,7 millones) de la población total. El 38,5% de los hogares tiene como representante a una mujer, es decir, 9,8 puntos porcentuales más que en 2010. 504 014 mujeres son propietarias de empresas, liderando el sector del comercio y los servicios.

El analfabetismo en las mujeres se redujo del 7,7% en 2010, al 4,3% en 2022. 26% de mujeres de 24 años y más culminaron sus estudios universitarios.

Las mujeres, actualmente deciden contraer matrimonio a los 32 años y se divorcian a los 41. De igual forma, postergan la edad para tener hijos. En 2010 la edad en promedio era los 21 años, actualmente es 28.

Le puede interesar: Día de la Mujer: en Ecuador las niñas desaparecen; estos son los casos de Yajaira y Brithanny

Y sobre los bebés, existe una tendencia cada vez menor. Entre 2001 y 2010 cada mujer tenía entre 2 y 1,8 hijas/os, respectivamente, mientras que para 2022, descendió a 1,5 hijas/os por mujer. El 35,7% de mujeres de 15 a 49 años, no tienen hijos.

Según la Encuesta Nacional de Empleo, Desempleo y Subempleo (Enemdu), las mujeres ganan USD 69 menos que los hombres. Los hombres perciben un ingreso laboral de USD 608, mientras que las mujeres USD 539.

Aunque las estadísticas muestran que las mujeres cada vez más se insertan en el mercado laboral, priorizan su educación, postergan la maternidad y deciden tener menos hijos, aún las brechas son amplias y es importante trabajar continuamente para reducirlas.

Le puede interesar: Día de la Mujer: 498 mujeres trabajan en la operación del Trolebús y Ecovía

