Seguridad
26 oct 2025 , 18:48

Tráfico ilegal de armas | La Policía ha hecho 17 500 incautaciones en dos años

Las denuncias por tráfico ilícito de armas se han triplicado en dos años, escalando de 230 en 2022 a 731 en 2024.

   
El tráfico de armas en Ecuador mantiene un crecimiento alarmante, siendo el instrumento utilizado en ocho de cada 10 homicidios, según información de la Fiscalía General del Estado. Este delito ha encontrado en el país rutas de financiamiento que fortalecen a las organizaciones narcocriminales.

Una investigación de la Iniciativa Global contra el Crimen Organizado revela uno de los mecanismos usados por los grupos criminales: el intercambio con carteles de narcotráfico mexicanos de armas por cocaína.

El documento detalla además que, en la actualidad, este trueque incluye servicios de asesoría para evadir controles aduaneros y fiscales. También legales para lavar el dinero o para utilizar tecnología, como la inteligencia artificial en el diseño de nuevas y seguras rutas para cometer este ilícito.

Cuando las armas llegan a Ecuador, las bandas criminales no solo las alquilan, sino que también las modifican para aumentar su poder destructivo; como el arsenal encontrado este domingo en Durán y que sería de la banda Los Chone Killers.

Decomiso de armas ilegales
Decomiso de armas ilegales ( Armada del Ecuador )

Las denuncias por tráfico ilícito de armas escalaron de 230 en 2022 a 731 en 2024

Las cifras de la Policía Nacional revelan la magnitud del tráfico de armas en Ecuador: 17 500 incautadas en los últimos dos años, de las cuales 6 500 son fusiles de alto poder. Las denuncias por tráfico ilícito de armas se han triplicado en dos años, escalando de 230 en 2022 a 731 en 2024.

Pero este arsenal no solo potencia la guerra en las calles; también fortalece a los grupos carcelarios. Esta semana, en un operativo dentro de la Penitenciaría del Litoral, militares hallaron un alijo enterrado en el pabellón Logros, que actualmente está sin uso.

Allí, la Armada incautó 13 armas, entre fusiles y pistolas, y 2 677 proyectiles, evidenciando la capacidad logística del crimen organizado tras las rejas y su vínculo indisoluble con el tráfico exterior.

