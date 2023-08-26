Quito: un video registró el rescate a una persona en el puente del Río Chiche por posible intento de suicidio

Un posible <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/quito-camara-del-ecu-911-capto-a-un-joven-a-punto-de-suicidarse-AI4930266 target=_blank>intento de suicidio</a></b> se registró la noche del 25 de agosto de 2023 en el puente del Río Chiche, en el nororiente de <b>Quito</b>. El ECU 911 gestionó la atención a la emergencia. El<b> hecho ocurrió</b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-policias-evitaron-que-un-hombre-se-arroje-desde-el-puente-sobre-el-rio-chiche-FH4845016 target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b>