26 ago 2023 , 10:53

Quito: un video registró el rescate a una persona en el puente del Río Chiche por posible intento de suicidio

Redacción

El hombre estaba en actitud sospechosa en el borde del puente.

    La persona permanecía sobre el barandal del puente.( Cortesía ECU 911 )
Un posible intento de suicidio se registró la noche del 25 de agosto de 2023 en el puente del Río Chiche, en el nororiente de Quito. El ECU 911 gestionó la atención a la emergencia.

El hecho ocurrió alrededor de las 19:00. A través de las cámaras de videovigilancia, los funcionarios del sistema de emergencia se percataron que un hombre caminaba por el borde del puente con actitud sospechosa.

Ante el riesgo de que la persona atente contra su vida, tal como ha ocurrido en ese puente, desde la Sala de Operaciones se coordinó la movilización de policías para que ejecuten el rescate.

De acuerdo con las imágenes compartidas por el ECU 911, la persona vestía de negro y se arrimaba sobre el barandal que separa del filo del puente hacia el abismo.

Los uniformados de la Policía Nacional acudieron al punto luego de unos cinco minutos de reportada la alerta. Se transportaban en una moto, por lo que interrumpieron la circulación en el carril derecho y abordaron al ciudadano, apartándolo del peligro.

El hombre fue trasladado a la Unidad de Policía Comunitaria (UPC) más cercana para contactar a sus familiares y ponerlo a buen recaudo.

Quito es una de las ciudades con mayor tasa de suicidios a escala nacional. En caso de que observe un caso similar en las calles, la principal recomendación es reportarlo al ECU 911.

