22 feb 2024 , 09:09

Quito: conductor de buseta siniestrada en la av. Simón Bolívar dio positivo en pruebas de alcohol test

Redacción y Televistazo

En la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) se informó que tenía 0,13 gramos por cada litro de sangre, lo cual se incluyó en el parte informativo

La avenida Simón Bolívar, a la altura de El Troje, fue cerrada tras el siniestro vial registrado la madrugada de este jueves 22 de febrero de 2024. Una buseta escolar y un tráiler se impactaron dejando a seis personas heridas y un niño muerto.

Al sitio acudió personal de la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) que cercó la zona por seguridad y los técnicos del Servicio de Investigación de Accidentes de Tránsito (SIAT) de la Policía Nacional se encargaron de levantar evidencias. El vehículo pesado estaba estacionado en el momento que se impactó la buseta que transportaba a los empleados de una institución pública y que venía desde Machachi.

El chofer del tráiler no se encontraba en el sitio cuando llegaron las autoridades. De otro lado, el conductor de la buseta fue sometido a las pruebas de alcoholemia. "Dio resultado positivo de 0,13 (gramos por cada litro de sangre), lo cual se incluirá en el parte informativo", manifestó David Argüello, coordinador de Operaciones de AMT. Según la normativa, el límite de concentración de alcohol en la sangre es de 0,2 gramos.

No obstante, en el caso de ser conductor de vehículo pesado, transporte público, comercial, de carga se estableció que solo pueden reflejar un nivel máximo de 0,1 gramos por cada litro de sangre.

De los siete heridos que fueron llevados a centros asistenciales, cinco se encuentran estables y dos están graves bajo pronóstico reservado. Según datos proporcionados por la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito, en 2024 se han reportado 37 siniestros, 21 lesionados y siete fallecidos.

