29 mar 2023 , 06:51

Quito: casos de presunta violencia sexual en colegios alarman a padres de familia

Redacción

En el Ministerio de Educación implementará un plan de prevención de abuso sexual en las instituciones educativas que se dará a conocer en las próximas semanas

Registro

Hace pocos días, un nuevo caso de presunto acoso y violencia sexual en una institución educativa fiscal encendió las alarmas en Quito. Un menor de nueve años habría sido encerrado, en el baño de la institución educativa, por dos estudiantes mayores a él y encapuchados.

“Estábamos teniendo una reunión con la señora rectora para encontrar una solución, pero dicen que esto no se puede hacer grande para no desprestigiar a la institución”, manifestó la madre del menor de edad.

Eso es lo que ocurre en las instituciones educativas para no hablar de una realidad que es preocupante. En abril de 2022, una estudiante de 15 años fue violada en el transporte escolar. Sus padres denunciaron que no hubo una respuesta inmediata de las autoridades del plantel para prestar ayuda a la menor. En este caso, el chofer del vehículo ya fue sentenciado a 34 años en primera instancia.

Y es que en ambos casos hay un denominador común, personal del plantel educativo fue separado de sus cargos por negligencia en los procesos.

Datos del Ministerio de Educación refieren que 3.844 denuncias de presunta violencia sexual a estudiantes se reportaron en 2022. Asimismo, 56 trabajadores de planteles fueron separados. Entre enero y febrero de este año se han registrado 290 denuncias por el mismo delito y 30 procesos están en curso.

Diana Castellanos, subsecretaria del Buen Vivir del Ministerio de Educación, manifestó que las rutas y protocolos no son aplicables solo a la práctica, sino que establecen el proceso normativo que se debe cumplir.

Sybel Martínez, directora del Grupo Rescate Escolar, cuestiona la falta de procesos. Primero basados en la prevención y segundo en la prioridad que se debe dar al estudiante. “La institución educativa y el distrito, muchas veces, hacen prevalecer el buen nombre y la reputación del plantel por encima de la protección integral de los niños”.

Añadió que hay casos en los que a los padres les hacen pensar dos veces antes de presentar la denuncia. “¿Están obligando a los colegios a implementar los mecanismos, adscritos al código de convivencia? No, no lo están haciendo. Por lo tanto, hay una negligencia”.

Las autoridades anuncian que habrá una inversión de 480 mil dólares para un plan de prevención de abuso sexual en las instituciones educativas que darán a conocer en las próximas semanas.

