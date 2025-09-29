Seguridad
29 sep 2025 , 08:05

El Municipio de Durán trabajará en modalidad virtual por 15 días, tras asesinato del concejal Hugo Obando

Chonillo dijo que el Concejo Municipal de Durán decidió convocar a la instalación de mesas de trabajo con el Ministerio del Interior y el Bloque de Seguridad.

   
  • El Municipio de Durán trabajará en modalidad virtual por 15 días, tras asesinato del concejal Hugo Obando
    Foto del Palacio Municipal de Durán.( API )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

David Muñoz
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El Municipio de Durán no va a atender de manera presencial durante los próximos 15 días, anunció el alcalde Luis Chonillo.

La autoridad del cantón ferroviario señaló que las atenciones a los usuarios se darán de manera telemática. Así, trámites como el pago de predios, permisos municipales, validación de documentos, y exoneración de impuestos se realizan por medios digitales.

Le puede interesar: La Policía desarticula en Durán a los Wu-Tang Clan, grupo armado vinculado a los Chone Killer

Esta decisión se tomó después que el sábado fuese asesinado el concejal Hugo Obando y el policía Rubén Chávez, quien era su custodio.

Chonillo dijo que el Concejo Municipal decidió convocar a la instalación de mesas de trabajo con el Ministerio del Interior y el Bloque de Seguridad.

El crimen contra Obando ocurrió cinco días después del asesinato de Javier Bolaños, director financiero del Municipio, quien fue acribillado en la vía Durán-Boliche.

Lea también: Más familias dejan sus casas en Guayaquil y Durán ante la violencia

En 2023, también fue asesinado el concejal Bolívar Vera y Miguel Santos Burgos, director de Ordenamiento Territorial.

Esas dos muertes violentas fueron atribuidas al grupo terrorista Chone Killer, liderado por alias Negro Tulio, cuyos miembros fueron sentenciados por delincuencia organizada al infiltrarse en el cabildo de Durán, la Agencia de Tránsito y el Cuerpo de Bomberos.

Temas
crimen
asesinato
virtualidad
concejal
Municipio de Durán
Luis Chonillo
Durán
Noticias
Recomendadas