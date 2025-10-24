Seguridad
24 oct 2025 , 06:09

Un hombre fue asesinado y otro quedó herido tras balacera en Juan Montalvo, norte de Guayaquil

21 balas fueron recogidas en la escena del crimen. Los uniformados recopilaron mayor información que permita identificar y capturar a los responsables del crimen.

   
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Un hombre fue asesinado y otro fue herido en un ataque armado cometido en la cooperativa Estrella de Belén, en el sector de Juan Montalvo.

Según testigos, a esa hora dos hombres caminaban por esa zona del norte de Guayaquil cuando fueron interceptados y baleados por sujetos que llegaron en un auto.

Le puede interesar: Padres de familia denuncian posible negligencia institucional tras la muerte de un estudiante en Ambato

El mayor Guillermo Rodríguez, jefe de operaciones del distrito Florida, indicó que las víctimas intentaron correr por una calle con poca iluminación, pero fueron alcanzadas por los tiros.

Según Rodríguez, los agentes de Criminalística recogieron alrededor de 21 restos de balas calibre 9 milímetros en la escena, por lo que presume que fueron dos sicarios.

Además informó que las víctimas no vivían en ese barrio, pero eran conocidas en el sector. Se informó que los hombres habrían tenido problemas de consumo de drogas y habrían recibido amenazas.

Lea también: Un juez dicta prisión preventiva para los seis detenidos por presunta asociación ilícita en la ATM

Asímismo, el personal de Dinased ya identificó el vehículo en el que se movilizaban los criminales.

El cadáver del fallecido fue levantado y trasladado a la morgue cerca de la medianoche, mientras que los uniformados recopilaron mayor información que permita identificar y capturar a los responsables del crimen.

Temas
crimen
balacera
ataque armado
Guayaquil
Juan Montalvo
Noticias
Recomendadas